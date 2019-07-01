



A&M Consolidated (TX) ATH Nate Floyd caught up with Red Raider Sports at the state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station to talk about his recruiting process so far.

There is competition from across the country to land Floyd's talents once he takes the next step in his football career. Texas Tech has been in contact with Floyd, but so have coaches from Arizona, SMU and Missouri.

According to Floyd, those four universities have been in contact with him the most recently, but he holds a total of 15 offers and recently officially visited both Arizona and Missouri.

"Most coaches tell me they would like to play defensive back and a little bit of special teams," Floyd said.



Floyd said location will not be a problem for him when it comes to making a decision. For Texas Tech, though, it's a six hour and 51 minute drive from Jones AT&T Stadium to Floyd's high school stadium – which is a cool 444 miles away to be exact.

A familiar face brings in an upper-hand for the Red Raiders – associate head coach and special teams coordinator Mark Tommerdahl, who has known Floyd since he was coaching at Purdue a year ago. Defensive backs coach Julius "Juice" Brown was also named by Floyd as an influencer in Texas Tech's pitch.

"They're good at heart," Floyd said about Tommerdahl and Brown. "They want the best for you. Coach Tommerdahl's been looking at me probably since last season so he's been with me the longest – even when he was at Purdue."

Floyd said there's not much he knows about Texas Tech at the moment but has discussed with coaches about taking an official visit in the future.

As for a commitment time – "I think I'll commit when it feels right."



