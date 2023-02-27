Flowers talks TTU relationship, upcoming visit
The Texas Tech coaches are set to host several top targets this weekend for the program's first Junior Day event in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
There will be several visitors returning to the South Plains for the second or third time, including Forney safety and longtime Texas Tech target Aaron Flowers.
What you need to know...
...Flowers landed his offer from the Red Raider on January 29th, 2022
...the 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety currently lists 25 total offers from programs around the country, including offers from Alabama, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma and several others
...the four-star standout also runs for the varsity Track & Field team at Forney, participating in the 100m, 200m and 400m events
Overall recruitment: "It started sparsely after my sophomore year and then it really started blowing up after my junior season. These past few months there were sometimes 2-3 offers per week, then some weeks with no activity.
"It can be up and down, but most colleges are flexible and that helps to balance things out between school, sports and life in general. My priority in handling recruiting is to make sure that I stay humble with everything."
25 offers, plans to narrow things down: "I was going to do that last week, but I'm definitely looking into a Top 10 and waiting on an edit to be made. I plan on sharing that sometime soon. Texas Tech will be in there, and they are probably in the Top 3 for me right now."
Relationship with TTU coaches: "It's great, I will be there next weekend for their Junior Day event. They have been one of my top schools since I visited for the Junior Day event last year. We have always had a good relationship and the coaches have always believed in my potential.
"Coach McGuire and I have always had a good relationship. He is just an honest guy, he values family and relationships with his players. I think the fact that he was a high school coach in Texas shows that he knows how it is and he does not sugar coat things with me.
"I probably talk with Coach McGuire, Coach (Marcel) Yates and Coach (Brian) Nance the most. I talk with most all of the Texas Tech coaches, but those are the ones I speak with weekly."
Third visit to TTU, looking for this time: "Yes, this will be my third time visiting Texas Tech. I want to spend time with the coaches and talk with the players. I want to see where they see me playing, talk through the playing time available and just continue to see if Texas Tech is an overall fit for me."
Important to you: "I look for a good biology program and the overall culture of the program. I want to get the vibe and see if the program is a fit for me, the way I was raised. I would say that Texas Tech reminds me of my high school right now, but going to the East Coast or West Coast could be a big change or culture shock."
Other visits: "I have unofficial visits scheduled to USC next week and Oregon on the 18th."
Decision timeline: "I'm graduating early, so I'm not trying to stretch things out. I might try and do official visits this summer, or I might just make a decision in late spring."
Currently rated a 5.8 four-star prospect, Flowers is the No. 248 overall rated prospect on the Rivals 250, the No. 44 overall safety prospect in the country and the No. 19 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2024 class.