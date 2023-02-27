The Texas Tech coaches are set to host several top targets this weekend for the program's first Junior Day event in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

There will be several visitors returning to the South Plains for the second or third time, including Forney safety and longtime Texas Tech target Aaron Flowers.

What you need to know...

...Flowers landed his offer from the Red Raider on January 29th, 2022

...the 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety currently lists 25 total offers from programs around the country, including offers from Alabama, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma and several others

...the four-star standout also runs for the varsity Track & Field team at Forney, participating in the 100m, 200m and 400m events

Overall recruitment: "It started sparsely after my sophomore year and then it really started blowing up after my junior season. These past few months there were sometimes 2-3 offers per week, then some weeks with no activity.

"It can be up and down, but most colleges are flexible and that helps to balance things out between school, sports and life in general. My priority in handling recruiting is to make sure that I stay humble with everything."

25 offers, plans to narrow things down: "I was going to do that last week, but I'm definitely looking into a Top 10 and waiting on an edit to be made. I plan on sharing that sometime soon. Texas Tech will be in there, and they are probably in the Top 3 for me right now."