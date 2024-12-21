Buffalo kicker Upton Bellenfant commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech's latest transfer portal commitment fills a big need for the 2025 Red Raiders. Set to lose seniors Gino Garcia and Reese Burkhardt following the Liberty Bowl next week, there was an opening at kicker.

Enter Buffalo kicker Upton Bellenfant, who committed to the Texas Tech coaching staff while on his official visit to Lubbock.

Bellenfant started his career at Alabama but didn't see any action in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

He transferred to Buffalo last winter where he was the Bulls primary kicker, going 14/16 on FG's and 29/29 on extra points for the year. His two misses were from 48 and 55 yards. He also handled their kickoffs, with 29 touchbacks on 67 attempts.

Following the season he was named to the All-MAC third team.

Bellenfant is Texas Tech's 17th transfer portal commitment to date, adding to the Red Raiders No. 1 ranked 2025 portal class in the Rivals.com Transfer Team Recruiting Rankings.

Bellenfant will arrive at Texas Tech with two seasons of eligibility remaining.