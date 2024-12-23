Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 23, 2024
All-MAC kicker Upton Bellenfant talks Red Raider commitment
circle avatar
Ben Golan  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@BenjaminGolan

Buffalo kicker Upton Bellenfant had a decision to make.

He started his career at Alabama but didn't see any action in his two years as a member of the Crimson Tide. He elected to transfer to Buffalo where he had tremendous success in his one season as a Bull, going 14/16 on field goals heading into Buffalo's Bahamas Bowl game vs Liberty.

Would he stay at Buffalo or would he try to get back to the Power 4 level? That was the big question running through Bellenfant's mind as the 2024 regular season came to a close.

"Yeah, you know after the season I kinda thought about it a lot, if I should stay in the MAC or if I should try to go back to P4. After a lot of conversation with many people it was in my best interest to hit the portal, see what's out there for my stock value.

Texas Tech hit me up. I loved coach (Kenny) Perry. I love everything about him. He instantly called me. As soon as I hit the portal he texted me and he was like 'let's do this' and I was just ready. So I called him and everything sounded good, so I kinda instantly had favor towards Texas Tech from the start."

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In