All-MAC kicker Upton Bellenfant talks Red Raider commitment

Buffalo kicker Upton Bellenfant had a decision to make.

He started his career at Alabama but didn't see any action in his two years as a member of the Crimson Tide. He elected to transfer to Buffalo where he had tremendous success in his one season as a Bull, going 14/16 on field goals heading into Buffalo's Bahamas Bowl game vs Liberty.

Would he stay at Buffalo or would he try to get back to the Power 4 level? That was the big question running through Bellenfant's mind as the 2024 regular season came to a close.

"Yeah, you know after the season I kinda thought about it a lot, if I should stay in the MAC or if I should try to go back to P4. After a lot of conversation with many people it was in my best interest to hit the portal, see what's out there for my stock value.

Texas Tech hit me up. I loved coach (Kenny) Perry. I love everything about him. He instantly called me. As soon as I hit the portal he texted me and he was like 'let's do this' and I was just ready. So I called him and everything sounded good, so I kinda instantly had favor towards Texas Tech from the start."