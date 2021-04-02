RedRaiderSports - Florida safety Jaydon Hodge interested in hearing more from Texas Tech

One of the top ranked recruits in the state of Florida is interested in learning more about Texas Tech.

Ocala Forest safety Jaydon Hodge has recently been in contact with the Tech coaches, led by Director of Recruiting Eron Hodges, and is looking forward to checking out the campus later this summer.

What you need to know...

... Hodge currently holds 26 offers, including Power 5 schools Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt

... Hodge is ranked by Rivals as a 5.6 3-star recruit, the No. 95 prospect in Florida and the No. 44 safety in the country

... As a junior Hodge was credited with 34 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and five passes defended in a COVID-shortened season of seven games

Texas Tech coaches: "I’ve been hearing from Texas Tech a lot! My uncle Eron (Hodges) actually just got the recruiting coordinator job at Texas Tech so I’ve been in contact with them a lot more now!

My relationship with him is extremely strong! I mean he is my uncle so we try to keep that strong connection and relationship! I was also getting recruited by Purdue when he was there. I like that he gives me a lot of free game and recruiting tips. I mean he’s been at some top places such as Ohio State when coach Urban Meyer was there so he knows his stuff!"

What Tech likes about him: "The Tech coaches really like that I’m extremely physical and that I swarm to the ball no matter what. You don’t see a lot of defensive backs get into that physical run game and play smash mouth football a lot. Currently they’re recruiting me as a defensive back, no set position yet but other schools are recruiting me as a safety."