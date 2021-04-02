RedRaiderSports - Florida safety Jaydon Hodge interested in hearing more from Texas Tech

Florida safety Jaydon Hodge interested in hearing more from Texas Tech
One of the top ranked recruits in the state of Florida is interested in learning more about Texas Tech.
Ocala Forest safety Jaydon Hodge has recently been in contact with the Tech coaches, led by Director of Recruiting Eron Hodges, and is looking forward to checking out the campus later this summer.
What you need to know...
... Hodge currently holds 26 offers, including Power 5 schools Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt
... Hodge is ranked by Rivals as a 5.6 3-star recruit, the No. 95 prospect in Florida and the No. 44 safety in the country
... As a junior Hodge was credited with 34 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and five passes defended in a COVID-shortened season of seven games
Texas Tech coaches: "I’ve been hearing from Texas Tech a lot! My uncle Eron (Hodges) actually just got the recruiting coordinator job at Texas Tech so I’ve been in contact with them a lot more now!
My relationship with him is extremely strong! I mean he is my uncle so we try to keep that strong connection and relationship! I was also getting recruited by Purdue when he was there. I like that he gives me a lot of free game and recruiting tips. I mean he’s been at some top places such as Ohio State when coach Urban Meyer was there so he knows his stuff!"
What Tech likes about him: "The Tech coaches really like that I’m extremely physical and that I swarm to the ball no matter what. You don’t see a lot of defensive backs get into that physical run game and play smash mouth football a lot. Currently they’re recruiting me as a defensive back, no set position yet but other schools are recruiting me as a safety."
Boy Texas Tech Got A Good One Unc‼️ @EronHodges #WreckEm🤠 https://t.co/9Wru28pPTj— Jaydon Hodge (@_hodgesauce_) March 2, 2021
What he's looking for in a program: "In a program I’m looking for a good education system, a great coaching staff that will treat me as if I’m their own son and a great fan base to play for every Saturday!"
Schools hearing from the most: "I’m mainly hearing from Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Liberty the most. I have some visits coming up in June. The dates are currently in the working!"
Offseason plans: "I’ve been playing a lot of 7v7 this off-season. I’ve been playing with Tucson Turf, a team based out of Arizona. We actually made history and are the first 7v7 team to win back to back Battle 7v7 tournaments! We won in Phoenix in February and won in New Orleans in March."
Decision timeline: "I plan on making a top school list and a commitment either before or during the summer!"