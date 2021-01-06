RedRaiderSports - Florida LB Jesiah Pierre talks decision to transfer to Texas Tech

The latest transfer to commit to Texas Tech was Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre.

Pierre announced his decision to be a Red Raider on New Year's Day, and is expected to arrive in Lubbock in the next couple weeks - in time for the spring semester.

It was the vision from the Texas Tech coaching staff that helped sell Pierre on coming to Texas Tech.

"It was the defensive analysts who really reached out to me first - coach Conor Dubin and then coach (Kirby) Ennis - those guys really showed interest in me and told me they were very interested in me. They were interested in me as in who I was, what kind of player I was, really paying attention. Those were the guys that hit me up first and then that led to the other assistants like the linebackers coach, the defensive coordinator and then eventually the head coach, Matt Wells.

“We all started talking together and communicating. Going through the transfer portal, yes our talks were about football but they also really wanted to understand who I was as a person as well. That was something that I really liked and respected about them because while the majority was about football, they weren't only about football, it was also about who I was and how I fit into a great organization like Texas Tech."

Pierre is a versatile player, and played 62 snaps on defense plus another 99 on special teams for the Gators as a redshirt freshman. Of the 62 on defense, two were as a defensive lineman, 51 "in the box" and nine as a slot corner, per PFF.

He says above all his great effort and passion to be around the football are his biggest strengths.

"I give great effort to the ball. Really energetic guy, very passionate about what I do out on the field. Being a great leader around my teammates, I like to see us win as a unit. Everything else is basic for a linebacker because I could say playing the run and pass coverage but that's basic stuff. I would rather say my passion for the game and giving great effort to the ball."