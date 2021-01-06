RedRaiderSports - Florida LB Jesiah Pierre talks decision to transfer to Texas Tech

Florida LB Jesiah Pierre talks decision to transfer to Texas Tech
The latest transfer to commit to Texas Tech was Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre.
Pierre announced his decision to be a Red Raider on New Year's Day, and is expected to arrive in Lubbock in the next couple weeks - in time for the spring semester.
It was the vision from the Texas Tech coaching staff that helped sell Pierre on coming to Texas Tech.
"It was the defensive analysts who really reached out to me first - coach Conor Dubin and then coach (Kirby) Ennis - those guys really showed interest in me and told me they were very interested in me. They were interested in me as in who I was, what kind of player I was, really paying attention. Those were the guys that hit me up first and then that led to the other assistants like the linebackers coach, the defensive coordinator and then eventually the head coach, Matt Wells.
“We all started talking together and communicating. Going through the transfer portal, yes our talks were about football but they also really wanted to understand who I was as a person as well. That was something that I really liked and respected about them because while the majority was about football, they weren't only about football, it was also about who I was and how I fit into a great organization like Texas Tech."
Pierre is a versatile player, and played 62 snaps on defense plus another 99 on special teams for the Gators as a redshirt freshman. Of the 62 on defense, two were as a defensive lineman, 51 "in the box" and nine as a slot corner, per PFF.
He says above all his great effort and passion to be around the football are his biggest strengths.
"I give great effort to the ball. Really energetic guy, very passionate about what I do out on the field. Being a great leader around my teammates, I like to see us win as a unit. Everything else is basic for a linebacker because I could say playing the run and pass coverage but that's basic stuff. I would rather say my passion for the game and giving great effort to the ball."
Blessed to be part of the @TexasTechFB family! Let’s get to work!! ⚫️🔴👆🏾 pic.twitter.com/OhDJ7jwype— 𝑉 𝐴 𝐿 𝑂 𝑅🤴🏾 (@JesiahPierre) January 1, 2021
Playing his high school ball at Mount Dora, Florida - about 90 miles to the University of Florida's campus in Gainesville - one would think this is an odd move for Pierre. He says it's the opportunity at Texas Tech and the belief he has in this coaching staff that he couldn't pass up.
"It was a tough decision but I saw out of all the options that I had - one was in Florida but the others were out of state - I just felt most comfortable with going to Lubbock, Texas. One because I actually have family close, but that's not the main reason I chose Texas Tech. I really felt comfortable with the coaches, with the area, with the family environment there. It felt right to me."
Pierre doesn't know too many of the other players on the team yet but he has had a couple conversations with a senior team captain and another transfer who also happens to be from Florida.
"I talked to Riko (Jeffers) a little bit and I talked to Henry Colombi, the quarterback. Like me he was a transfer and those are the main guys I've really talked to so far. They were very welcoming and excited and I'm just excited to join the team up there and do my part to make a change and help the team be successful.
I don't know what exact date I'm moving in yet but I know I'll be up there for spring ball and stuff like that."
Once Pierre does get to campus, he will have four years of eligibility remaining. Should the NCAA pass the one-time free-transfer rule, as expected, Pierre will be eligible this fall for the Red Raiders. He just wants to do his part and help the team win games.
"My personal goal is to be the best version of myself that I can be. My team goals are to help the team be successful and become the greatest we can be for ourselves. At the end of the day with any football team, if you want to be a great team you need to believe that the only people who can beat you is yourself.
The goals I have are to come in there, do the best of my abilities, do my part to help change the culture and what coach Wells wants to bring to Texas Tech."
Per PFF, Pierre was credited with 11 tackles, two assisted tackles and five "stops" on defense this year.