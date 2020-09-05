RedRaiderSports - Florida guard Deebo Coleman a top priority for Texas Tech

One of the top players in the 2021 class is close to narrowing down his list of options. West Nassau's (Florida) Dallan "Deebo" Coleman was offered by Texas Tech back in late July, and the Red Raider coaching staff led by assistant Ulric Maligi and head coach Chris Beard have made Coleman a top target ever since.

In recent years Texas Tech has sent guards Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver to the NBA as 1st round picks, with Jahmi'us Ramsey also projected to get selected in the 2020 NBA Draft. The smooth, shot-making Coleman could be the next Red Raider to make it to the league, and should he come to Texas Tech he would pair with John Paul II guard Jaylon Tyson to form the best two man class in the nation. Texas Tech currently has one senior on the roster in Marcus Santos-Silva, but TJ Shannon, Nimari Burnett and Mac McClung among others could potentially also leave after this season should the NBA come calling, and all have appeared on various mock drafts in recent months. Coleman, who is ranked by Rivals as a high 4-star recruit and the 45th best player in the country, averaged 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.9 steals per game as a junior per his MaxPreps page. Along with his offer from Texas Tech, Coleman has also reported offers from Georgia Tech, Memphis, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest and several others.

With Coleman set to cut his list down on Saturday, September 12, we reached out to his dad and high school basketball coach, Ran Coleman, to get the latest in Deebo's recruitment.

What are your thoughts on coach Beard and coach Maligi and how have your talks with them been?

"Texas Tech is expressing a strong interest in Deebo and it’s being well received. Our talks have been good with coach Beard and coach Maligi, learning their background and relationships with players."

Texas Tech has had a lot of success in the NBA Draft in recent years with Zhaire Smith, Jarrett Culver and now Jahmi’us Ramsey. How much do you look at that and finding a school that will help Deebo reach the next level?

"Yes, they have been successful with getting guys to the NBA that play in the backcourt so that’s an intriguing piece of info, which plays a part but not the selling factor when he decides on a school."

What are some of Deebo’s strengths as a player? Does he have anyone in the NBA he likes to watch or model his game after?

"He’s an extremely coachable kid, shows great humility, and is respectful. He has a high basketball IQ, great court vision. His size stands out, he has an ability to guard multiple positions, rebounds well from the guard spot, can play either guard position, scores from 3 levels and stretches the defense with his ability to score beyond the 3 point line. Deebo likes to watch and model his game after Bradley Beal, Trae Young, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard and Jamal Murray."

What are some of the other top priorities that Deebo and your family are all looking for in a potential school?