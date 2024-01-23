Texas Tech spring camp is just about a month away and with Texas Tech’s roster set, it’s time to look forward to what we’re focusing on in spring number three under head coach Joey McGuire.

The revamped receiver room

This seems to be the headliner with three extremely exciting wide receivers headed to Lubbock, whether that be Tech’s blue-chip freshman or the two power-five transfers. Micah Hudson is on campus and every Texas Tech fan should be excited to get their first look at the No. 9 player in the Rivals rankings in a Red Raider uniform. While Hudson is likely to be the headliner for most, Washington State transfer Josh Kelly is someone that Red Raider fans should have on their monitor ahead of Kelly’s final season of collegiate eligibility after a strong career at Fresno State and an excellent year with Washington State. Kelly and Hudson will be joined by Florida transfer receiver Caleb Douglas who showed some extreme promise with the Gators. Coy Eakin and Drae McCray will be the familiar faces that help welcome these receivers to campus.

How do the newcomers in the trenches look?

Texas Tech has gone under a rehaul of both the offensive and defensive lines and it will be crucial to see these units mesh during the spring. With wholesale changes with the offensive front being headlined by the additions of Toledo transfer guard Vinny Sciury and Memphis transfer guard Davion Carter, the Red Raiders seem to have a strength up the middle on the offensive line. On the other side of the ball, the Red Raiders have added Nevada transfer James Hansen and Rice transfer De’Braylon Carroll to the mix in hopes of replacing the uber-experienced duo of Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford up the middle.

Who’s taking a jump in the secondary?

Another group that has seen significant roster churn, most notably with standout safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson headed for the NFL. The Red Raiders will have to replace four starters of the five starting positions within the secondary as the lone returner is boundary safety CJ Baskerville. Texas Tech added two lower level transfers in Fairmont State transfer Jovon Jackson and Guelph transfer Devynn Cromwell to help bridge the gap between the highly touted youth in the secondary. Tech will likely see expanded rolls for sophomores Brendan Jordan, Jordan Sanford, Maurion Horn and Chapman Lewis heading into the season.

Will anyone take a step in the right direction behind Tahj Brooks?

With the star running back returning to Lubbock for one final season, the question will be if anyone will take a step behind him. Cam’Ron Valdez is returning to the mix after briefly testing the transfer portal waters as he will look to earn an opportunity to get on the field after flashing promise for the Red Raiders over the last two seasons. The biggest question for Valdez is his health, the issue that has kept him off the field for the past two seasons.

Will Hammond