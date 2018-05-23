Zhaire Smith AP Images

Even though Texas Tech's 2017-18 basketball season ended less than two months ago, the hard work continues within the program. John Reilly, the Red Raiders' head strength and conditioning coach, was a guest Tuesday afternoon on Double T 97.3 and shared these five tidbits on the offseason, Zhaire Smith's incredible showing at the NBA Combine and more.

1. Huge offseason ahead for Jarrett Culver

Rising sophomore Jarrett Culver has added seven pounds since the season ended. Reilly said that Culver has added 17 pounds total since he first arrived on campus, and the goal is to add another seven pounds before the 2018-19 season starts. Culver was still recovering from shoulder surgery this time last year, so this will be his first full offseason with Reilly.



"This offseason is going to be big for Jarrett. Really, right after the season, when we had our little block of training he put on seven pounds." — John Reilly

2. Plan in place for grad transfers

Texas Tech has added a pair of grad transfers, St. Johns' Tariq Owens and South Dakota's Matt Mooney, to the program in recent weeks and Reilly has a plan in place for both to maximize their short time on the South Plains. The focus with Mooney will be to lean him out a bit and add speed, while Owens will work toward adding 15 pounds during the offseason.

3. Davide Moretti also benefiting from offseason

Davide Moretti, like Culver, is starting his first full offseason with the Red Raiders. The Italian national inked with Texas Tech last June and didn't arrive on campus until late in the offseason. He started out at 157 pounds last year and has since added 20 pounds, with five of those coming since the season ended. Moretti's summer will include time back in Europe with the Italian national program, but the rising sophomore will still be following Reilly's program while overseas.

4. Zhaire Smith was different from the start

Reilly said that he knew Zhaire Smith was a special athlete from one of Smith's first days on campus, when the freshman-to-be logged a 42-inch vertical at 185 pounds during testing.

300 to 245 pounds. This is what consistency can do for you. No excuses, no explanations, just work. It’s by small and simple things, where greatness comes to pass. Proud of you @kingno_ #GunsUp @TexasTechMBB pic.twitter.com/AkTTtkKitz — John Reilly (@coach_jreilly) May 4, 2018

5. The Red Raiders' before-and-after photos are used in recruiting