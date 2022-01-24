Five-star wing Elijah Fisher recaps TTU visit + upcoming decision

Fisher, who plays at Crestwood Preparatory College in North York, Ontario, Canada, has been getting recruited by Texas Tech assistant coach Sean Sutton for quite awhile now and that relationship could pay off in the end. Fisher's visit to Texas Tech was his first official.

One of the visitors was Crestwood (ON) 5-star wing Elijah Fisher.

With the Class of 2023 recruiting process heating up, Texas Tech basketball hosted some talented official visitors over the weekend.

"Coach Sean Sutton has recruited me the longest and the hardest overall in my recruitment. He is a very genuine and cool guy. We get along well. More recently though, I probably talk to head coach Mark Adams the most and he's a really nice guy. What he has done at Texas Tech so far is crazy."

...What role do the coaches tell you they want you to play?

"They told me that they want me to come in as the energy guy. Bring some energy and play great defense and I will get to play as many minutes as I want.”

...How was the visit and what impressed you the most?

"The visit was 10/10 for me. They really showed me a lot of things that surprised me. What impressed me the most was that Tech is a community and everyone there molds together as one. The visit was really great."

...How did you connect with the current players + other visitors Drew Steffe?

"The current players are really cool and treated me like I was a part of them. Drew Steffe and I hung out and we definitely had some conversations."

Fisher says his final decision will come down to somewhere with a great education and that will help me out later in life. "That is what is the most important to me."

...Decision date soon?

"I don't have an exact time yet but it will definitely be very soon."

Fisher is one of the top players in the nation and holds over 20+ offers including, Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor, among others. Despite having those major offers, he plans to "most likely visit just Oklahoma State and see and compare it to Texas Tech."

...What are you looking for in a program?

"I am looking for a program that makes me feel like I am at home. Somewhere that I can go and play right away and somewhere that will help me become a more mature basketball player."

...What is the best part of your game?

"I feel like the best part of my game is my scoring ability and I have been working on creating space and my mid-range game. When I get the mid-range going, I can play really well. That opens up so much more for me.

Last season he averaged 30 points and 14 rebounds a game at Crestwood Prep College and even played for the U19 Canada in the U19 World Cup.