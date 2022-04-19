One of the top prospects in the country will make his way down for another visit at Texas Tech. Westlake guard TJ Shanahan Jr. will be in attendance for the Red Raiders spring game this Saturday.

Shanahan Jr.'s brother, Michael Shanahan, signed with Texas Tech as a transfer over the off-season and that combined with Joey McGuire's recruiting prowess has Texas Tech right in the mix for the Rivals.com eighth ranked overall prospect.

Shanahan Jr. showed out at the recent Dallas Rivals Camp, where RedRaiderSports spoke with him about the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Shanahan Jr. announced his offer from the Red Raiders on January 3rd, 2022

...originally from Florida, the five-star prospect and his family moved to Austin this past August and he enrolled at Austin Westlake

...the 6-foot-5, 315-pound prospect was named to the MaxPreps 2021 High School Football Junior All-American Team

Thoughts on the camp: "It was fun just to go out there and compete. I feel like I displayed how aggressive I am but technical. It was just fun being out here and competing.

The toughest defensive lineman I went up against was #56 (Ashton Porter). He's a good football player."