With Junior Days and the spring evaluation period just weeks and months away now, Texas Tech has offered 68 prospects in the 2021 class, 12 prospects in the 2022 class and one prospect in the 2023 class. With those numbers sure to go up, here are five recruits I'd like to see the Texas Tech coaching staff extend an offer to.

Offers: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, others Why Tech should offer: Keithian "Big Bear" Alexander is one of the top players in his class and has offers from almost everyone across the country. While it would be a long shot to say the least, Alexander did actually visit Tech last February but did not announce an offer from the Red Raiders. Tech has nothing to lose by offering and throwing their hat in the ring for the 6-foot-4, 340 pound defensive tackle.

Offers: Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State Why Tech should offer: Bryan Allen is an outstanding safety prospect for 2022 and the earlier Tech offers the better. Allen visited Tech back in the summer for camp where he won camp MVP and was named the fastest player. He has good length and speed for a defensive back and is a prospect Tech needs to get in on before he blows up nationally.

Great camp today @TexasTechFB @CoachKerryCooks Took home a camp MVP and fastest man#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/lQbklwre26 — Bryan Allen jr (@BJThaKid04) June 15, 2019

Offers: Houston, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, others Why Tech should offer: Deuce Harmon picked up a lot of steam this season and is ranked as a top 40 recruit in the state. Tech could always use more defensive backs, and already holding offers from some other local Power 5's the Red Raiders better not wait around too long. Harmon is also trained by notable DB trainer coach Flight (Christian White), who also worked with 2020 signee Kobee Minor.

Offers: Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas, SMU, TCU, Utah Why Tech should offer: Give me all the defensive tackles. It's a position Tech has struggled to recruit lately, and Byron Murphy is a good one playing at a high school that Tech should always recruit.