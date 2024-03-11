The countdown for Texas Tech’s spring football session will hit exactly one week Tuesday. The Red Raiders will begin official prep for the 2024 season beginning March 19 and the standard for Joey McGuire’s teams have been set heading into year three. Let’s dive into several focal points that will be given their fair share of attention starting next week.



Who can stand out in the EDGE group?

Advertisement

In the defensive trenches the Red Raiders will not be without a lack of talent, returning several bright young pieces to its outside linebacker (EDGE) room. Entering his junior season at Tech, Joseph Adedire is one of the most tenured in the group given his extensive playing time in both his freshman and sophomore campaigns. Bryce Ramirez is listed on Texas Tech’s roster as an OLB, though he will likely be in a similar role to 2023, rotating at either inside or outside depending on team needs. Let’s not forget highly-regarded sophomore Dylan Spencer, who flashed his tremendous talent with his 6-foot-5, 245 pound frame in his debut season. Amier Washington is part of the cast after a seemingly breakout performance in the Independence Bowl. A name like Isaac Smith cannot be forgotten, with how his 2022 season ended, is it possible for him to recapture that magic? Charles Esters played significant snaps a season ago and will likely continue to be a factor. Case in point, coach C.J. Ah You has a variety of weapons at his disposal off the edge. Who can assert themselves as the alpha?

Is RB still a one-man show?

The days of the running back room being under the microscope are upon us, though not for the same reasons as it was at this time a year ago. In the season since SaRodorick Thompson departed the program, Tahj Brooks was able to establish himself as one the premier running backs in the nation. What is known about and expected of Brooks heading into his fifth season is no secret anymore. The question now is will Brooks continue to be the lone contributor on the ground, or if the cowbell back will have some aid behind him? Cam’Ron Valdez has been a sufficient runner in his limited snaps throughout his time in Lubbock, though getting those snaps and being healthy enough to take them has been a bit of a struggle. After flirting with the idea of setting sail, Valdez will be given another opportunity to prove he is ready for extended action. And when the head coach is making comments about an incoming freshman wishing the team would have had him in 2023, that should give an idea of what the hope is for Cameron Dickey entering spring ball. With Brooks’ experience proving that he does not have to take as many reps in this season’s prep, that should, in theory, open the door for names such as Bryson Donnell, Anquan Willis and J’Maury Davis to show what they might have to offer in the backfield.

Who are the top dogs at OT?

While the interior of the offensive line is thought to be set with Caleb Rogers at center and transfers Vinny Scuiry and Davion Carter holding up either guard spot, the battle at the tackle positions will be fierce. The Red Raiders dove into the portal again to snag Saddleback transfer Maurice Rodriques and Middle Tennessee State transfer Sterling Porcher. With players such as Dalton Merryman and Ty Buchanan also aiming to make a name for themselves, the end result can truly swing any way imaginable for the offensive tackles. There are a plethora of advantages that each bring to the table that make them solid candidates for the jobs on the outside. The true goal however, is finding the most cohesive unit to try and keep Behren Morton upright and to free up space for the star tailback to pulverize the league.

How much do newcomer pass catchers expand the offense?

Realistically, this question might not be answered in the spring session and could be one that brews all offseason. It was no surprise to anybody when the Red Raiders went out and snagged several route runners to try and bring more juice into an air attack that desperately needed it. This is not limited to WRs Josh Kelly and Caleb Douglas, but also taking into consideration the likes of TEs Jalin Conyers and JC Miller. Throw immediate impact freshman Micah Hudson into the mix when he eventually makes his return to the field, there is reason to believe this aerial assault from Zach Kittley could be legit. It is all talk right now, and the real quantifier for how much these additions impacted the offense will be seen during the season. As far as the spring goes, gathering a better idea of what kind of athleticism is on the table now will be paramount.

Are young DBs ready for the big time?