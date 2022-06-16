Five newcomers poised for a big year presented by Energy Renovation Center



With just over 11 weeks until opening kickoff, anticipation is growing for the Red Raider's first game under head coach Joey McGuire.

The Texas Tech staff added a ton of high-level contributors to the roster this offseason, and today we look at five who have a great shot at big seasons in 2022.





1. Brady Boyd - WR

The speedy receiver transferred to Texas Tech in December from Minnesota after not seeing much playtime as a true freshman (only 170 snaps). Despite this, I think Boyd has a great shot to carve out a consistent role in this loaded WR group the Red Raiders have.

Zach Kittley will do wonders for the offense this season, particularly in the passing game production.

Boyd has played extremely well in spring ball and it seems as though he is becoming a pretty reliable target for whoever is throwing.

Let's not forget how dominant Boyd was in high school at Southlake Carroll. Look out for Brady Boyd.





2. Cade Briggs - OL

Cade Briggs transferred to Texas Tech after spending several excellent seasons at New Mexico. He actually played tackle in Albuquerque where he started 24 games and is now tasked with switching positions to center. Briggs had offers from TCU, UCF, Western Kentucky, and others after he decided to enter his name into the transfer portal, but ultimately chose Lubbock and OL coach Stephen Hamby. There is certainly a need for a staring-caliber center in Lubbock, as Dawson Deaton, the three-year starter for Texas Tech, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. Briggs was banged up for some of spring ball but has a great shot at starting for the Red Raiders to begin the season. Interestingly enough, Donovan Smith was his high school teammate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The center position is the leader of the offensive line. Briggs has the pedigree, and certainly the confidence, to step up and be an anchor for one of the most important position groups in football. Can he do it? I think so.







3. Cole Spencer - OL

Another veteran guy up front, Cole Spencer, transferred to Texas Tech from Western Kentucky following Zach Kittle and Stephen Hamby. Spencer earned first-team All-Conference USA last season and brings both leadership and ability up front. Clearly, the offensive line was a priority position group to address this offseason, and they have done just that with the addition of Spencer.

It's definitely a huge advantage that Spencer comes in familiar with Kittley and Hamby's system. The Kentucky native is an excellent pass blocker and will start somewhere, whether that be at left guard or another position. Spencer didn't participate in spring practice due to offseason surgery, but he should be ready to go for the 2022 season opener against Murray State.



4. Baylor Cupp - TE

Baylor Cupp has had somewhat of a disappointing college career so far. The 4-star recruit and No. 2 TE in the country in 2019 from Brock, Texas was highly sought after out of high school, with offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, USC, Texas, and others.





Injuries plagued Cupp's two years at Texas A&M, causing him to fall down the depth chart, and he now looks for a new, fresh start in Lubbock. At a massive 6'6" and 250 pounds, Cupp, if healthy, can pose a huge physical threat to opposing defenses.

Cupp certainly has the capability to dominate downfield, especially paired with 6'9" TE Mason Tharp and senior TE Henry Teeter. The tight end group for the Red Raiders is looking as good as ever.

The hype is here, let's see if it pays off.







5. Dimitri Moore - LB

Veteran Vanderbilt and Missouri State linebacker Dimitri Moore announced his commitment to Texas Tech in November. Moore had an extremely productive career at Vanderbilt. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team following the 2018 season and led the Commodores in tackles in 2019. Moore decided to transfer to Missouri State following the 2020 season and now returns to his home state ready to cement himself as a defensive leader for the Red Raiders.



Texas Tech lost a ton of contribution this offseason, particularly with the departures of Colin Schooler and Riko Jeffers.

Injuries and COVID-19 hindered his past two seasons at Vanderbilt and Missouri State, playing just 5 games in 2020 and 6 games in 2021. The opportunity is in front of him...let's see if Moore can capitalize.



