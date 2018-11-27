Breakdown: Peterson holds 16 total scholarship offers, including six from Power Five programs. Peterson verbally committed to Baylor over the summer, but opened up his commitment halfway through the season. He then took multiple unofficial visits to Lubbock and there was a lot of smoke at one point that he could be a future Texas Tech commit. Why Texas Tech should target him: Peterson is one of the highest-ranked uncommitted offensive lineman left who has a serious interest in Texas Tech. Combined with the program's need for offensive lineman, this is a no-brainer. The Red Raiders' next head coach needs to prioritize Peterson as one of his top targets. Clare's take: Things were trending well with Peterson, he had taken multiple unofficial visits to campus over the past month and was planning an official visit for this month. The three-star prospect is a former Baylor commitment and holds several other offers. As a West Texas product, Peterson should be an easy target for the new coaching staff.



Breakdown: Miterko holds 22 total scholarship offers, including 15 from Power Five programs. He was unofficially down to a top two of Texas Tech and Oklahoma State this summer before verbally committing to the Pokes. While he is still committed to the Cowboys, he did recently take an unofficial visit to Texas Tech and could still be a possibility for the Red Raiders. Why Texas Tech should target him: Miterko is another highly-ranked offensive lineman who has interest in Texas Tech. He is committed to Oklahoma State, but his recent visit to the South Plains shows that this race is not over – or at least it wasn’t before the coaching transition. Miterko would be a big pickup for the Red Raiders who are in desperate need of offensive line prospects. Clare's take: The coaches hosted Miterko on an unofficial visit this past month, but with the coaching change and his commitment to Oklahoma State, I don't really see him as a viable target for the new staff.

Breakdown: Doerue holds 17 total scholarship offers, including 13 from Power Five schools. Doerue listed Texas Tech in his top 10 before committing to Purdue in early October. He visited the Red Raiders multiple times before he pulled the trigger for the Boilermakers. Why Texas Tech should target him: Doerue is simply one of the best players in West Texas, and any time you have a chance to keep local talent at home you should. There is plenty of speculation out there with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm potentially going to Louisville, so Doerue may be more available than your average committed prospect. Texas Tech is also currently scheduled to have only four scholarship running backs next year too, and that includes current commit Velton Gardner, so there is a need at running back at well. Clare's take: It depends on the hire and what happens with Jeff Brohm at Purdue, but this is another West Texas talent and a player who will certainly receive a phone call. A lot of this depends on the timing, because the early signing period beings on Dec. 19th.

Breakdown: Spears holds 14 total scholarship offers, including 11 from Power Five schools. Spears, a Red Raider legacy who has taken multiple visits to Lubbock, committed to Notre Dame in February over a group that included TCU and Texas Tech. Why Texas Tech should target him: Spears is one of the best defensive lineman in the state of Texas. He is committed to Notre Dame and seems pretty solid in his commitment, but throughout this entire process Texas Tech has not given up. It will be a long shot, but the next head coach needs to try and flip Spears. Clare's take: Kingsbury and Gibbs had continued talking to Spears on a weekly basis, despite his longtime commitment to Notre Dame. With the coaching change and Notre Dame's undefeated season, I'm not sure how likely an option Spears will be for the new coaching staff.