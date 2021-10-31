Five head coach candidates Tech should consider if Traylor + Dykes say no

RedRaiderSports and Rivals are offering a free month of access during the month of November when you sign up using the promo code - TTUSEARCH - before October 31st. The Red Raiders will be searching for a new head coach over the next month, and there is no better time to check out the site than during a coaching search. For unlimited access, free for a month, follow the link below and sign up today! PROMO LINK Texas Tech football is looking for a new head coach following the firing of Matt Wells. Early on, reports from several media types were that Texas Tech's top two candidates were UTSA's Jeff Traylor and SMU's Sonny Dykes. However, on Sunday afternoon it was reported that Traylor had agreed to a new 10-year contract extension to stay in San Antonio. What happens if Dykes decides to pass on Texas Tech and stay at SMU? Who do the Red Raiders turn to then? Here are five candidates the search committee and athletic director Kirby Hocutt should consider.

Joey McGuire (SicEm365)

Joey McGuire, Associate Head Coach/Linebackers, Baylor

Joey McGuire is currently in his fifth season as an assistant coach at Baylor after spending the previous 14 seasons as head coach at Cedar Hill (TX) high school. McGuire led his Cedar Hill program to three state championships over that time and in 2020 was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor. McGuire is known as a tremendous recruiter, especially in DFW. McGuire was one of Matt Rhule's first, and most notable, hires when he got the Baylor job before the 2017 season. McGuire coached tight ends his first two seasons, but switched over to the defensive line for the 2019 season. Under McGuire's tutelage in 2019, Baylor’s defensive line set a new program record with 46 sacks. When Dave Aranda got the job before the 2020 season, McGuire moved over to outside linebackers coach.

Jeff Lebby (Ole Miss Athletics)

Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks, Ole Miss

Jeff Lebby is currently in his second season calling plays at Ole Miss, after three seasons at UCF. He also spent the 2016 season at Southeastern. Prior to that, he was on Baylor's staff for several years, learning Art Briles' deadly "Veer and Shoot" offense. Lebby has had success everywhere he's been. At Southeastern, Lebby led the No. 1 scoring offense and the No. 3 total offense in the NAIA. Under Lebby’s direction in 2019, UCF ranked second nationally in total offense (540.5), the most in program history. The Knights also ranked fifth in scoring (43.4). Only two teams in the country averaged more than 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game in 2019; Lebby’s UCF offense and No. 4 Oklahoma. In his first season on the Ole Miss sideline, the Rebels averaged 555.5 yards per game, led the SEC and ranked third nationally in total offense. Ole Miss also broke the SEC record for total offense in conference games (562.4 ypg). Through eight games this season, Ole Miss is averaging 531.4 yards per game and 39.1 points per game.

Art Briles (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Art Briles, Head Coach, Guelfi Firenze (Italy)

Art Briles is set to coach in Italy this spring, after spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Mount Vernon high school in East Texas. Everyone knows the story here. Briles was highly successful as head coach at Baylor (2008–2015) and Houston (2003-2007), combining to go 99-65 over those 13 seasons. Briles was fired from Baylor before the 2016 season following a university-wide sexual assault scandal and despite all his success on the field, hasn't earned another NCAA opportunity to date. Could Briles return to Texas Tech, where he graduated from and served as an assistant coach from 2000-2002? Crazier things have happened. Strictly on the field, Briles is the most accomplished candidate available.

Kendal Briles (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Kendal Briles, Offensive Coordinator, Arkansas

Kendal Briles coached at Baylor under his dad Art from 2008-2015, and even got to stay for the 2016 season despite his dad being fired before the year. For whatever reasons, Kendal hasn't had the same issues getting hired his old man has. Kendal spent the 2017 season at Florida Atlantic (under Lane Kiffin), the 2018 season at Houston, the 2019 season at Florida State and is currently in his second season at Arkansas. Briles was a 2015 Broyles Award finalist after leading Baylor’s offense to historic numbers, leading the NCAA with 48.1 points per game and 616.2 yards of total offense – the third-highest average in a single season in NCAA history. Briles has no head coaching experience to date, but could he be ready for the job? Briles played his high school ball at Frenship, approximately 10 miles from Jones AT&T Stadium.

Mike Elko (Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties, Texas A&M