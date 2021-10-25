Five Commits TTU Must Keep

RedRaiderSports and Rivals are offering a free month of access during the month of November when you sign up using the promo code - TTUSEARCH - before October 31st The Red Raiders will be searching for a new head coach over the next month, and there is no better time to check out the site than during a coaching search. For unlimited access, free for a month, follow the link below and sign up today! PROMO LINK

Matt Wells is out as the head coach at Texas Tech and the Red Raiders will have nearly seven (7) weeks to hire a new head coach, coordinators, assistant coaches and a recruiting staff before the early signing period begins on December 15th. There are currently nine (9) total verbal commitments in the Texas Tech 2022 recruiting class, and these are the five (5) commitments the next Red Raiders' head coach must keep.

Maurion Horn, ATH - Broken Arrow (OK)

Horn committed to the Red Raiders over the summer, choosing Texas Tech over a handful of other Big 12 programs. Not only is Horn the highest rated commitment in this 2022 class, the Rivals 250 prospect possesses elite level speed and is versatile enough to contribute on offense, defense and special teams. There really isn't a great comp for Horn, and that speaks to his unique characteristics playing both offense and defense at a very high level. The four-star prospect was close with the previous head coach, so it will be crucial for the new head coach to come in and build an immediate relationship with Horn. Other notable offers: Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas, Arkansas, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma

Hut Graham, ATH - Gunter (TX)

Graham was the first commitment is this 2022 class, and while the three-star prospect mostly plays quarterback for Gunter, he is expected to play defensive back at the college level. Flashing back to last year, Graham was arguably the best player on the field when leading his team against Eastland and Behren Morton for the state championship in Arlington. Graham is a natural leader, and having him on board could help the next head coach with keeping others in this class. Other notable offers: Air Force, UTSA, Dartmouth, Army

Bryson Donnell, RB - Tyler Legacy (TX)

Donnell committed to the Red Raiders earlier this summer and will remind some of current Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks from a frame and style of play standpoint. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound back shares a backfield with current Texas commitment Jamarion Miller, and both backs put up impressive numbers at the high school level. According to MaxPreps, Donnell has 78 carries for 513 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing along with 21 receptions for 287 yards and three (3) touchdowns through six (6) games this season. He is productive and has a college-ready frame, and whoever the next coach is at Texas Tech will need to work on keeping him in this class. Other notable offers: Colorado, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Purdue, UTSA

Tyler King, WR - Alief Taylor (TX)

King is another prospect who committed to the Red Raiders over the summer, and the three-star prospect brings elite track speed to the football field. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver is being recruited to play the slot and help return kicks on special teams. He will remind some of current Texas Tech receiver Myles Price, from a frame and fit standpoint. King is undoubtedly faster than Price, but he would be used in motion and put all over the field on offense at the next level. Alief Taylor is also one of these programs that simply produces talent year after year, and it would certainly help a new coach to begin building through the Texas High School ranks more often. Other notable offers: Houston, memphis, North Texas, Texas State, UTSA

Sheridan Wilson, OL - Argyle (TX)