News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 11:44:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Finishing up the 2020 class: TTU Football Big Board

Loic Fouonji
Loic Fouonji
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

Texas Tech has experienced a wild couple weeks in recruiting, picking up commitments from 2020 linebacker Derrick Lewis II, CB Nate Floyd and 2021 QB Behren Morton while also losing a long time com...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}