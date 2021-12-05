 RedRaiderSports - Final Bowl Projections for Texas Tech
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-05 10:56:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Final Bowl Projections for Texas Tech

Mark Moore • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@markmoore23

With conference championship weekend now in the books, it’s time to find out where the Red Raiders will be playing their final game of the 2021 season. With bowl matchups set to be announced this afternoon, here are the final projections for Texas Tech and the potential teams they could square off against.


CBSSports.com

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Dec 28): Texas Tech vs. Auburn Tigers


YahooSports.com

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 28): Texas Tech vs. Maryland Terrapins


USAToday.com

First Responder Bowl (Dec. 28): Texas Tech vs. Missouri Tigers


AthlonSports.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs


TheAthletic.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. LSU Tigers


DRatings.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee Volunteers


ESPN.com

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Maryland


ActionNetwork.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State


BleacherReport.com

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Maryland


247Sports.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State


CollegeFootballNews.com

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Maryland


SaturdayDownSouth.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Auburn


