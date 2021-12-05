Final Bowl Projections for Texas Tech
With conference championship weekend now in the books, it’s time to find out where the Red Raiders will be playing their final game of the 2021 season. With bowl matchups set to be announced this afternoon, here are the final projections for Texas Tech and the potential teams they could square off against.
CBSSports.com
AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Dec 28): Texas Tech vs. Auburn Tigers
YahooSports.com
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 28): Texas Tech vs. Maryland Terrapins
USAToday.com
First Responder Bowl (Dec. 28): Texas Tech vs. Missouri Tigers
AthlonSports.com
Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
TheAthletic.com
Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. LSU Tigers
DRatings.com
Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee Volunteers
ESPN.com
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Maryland
ActionNetwork.com
Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
BleacherReport.com
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Maryland
247Sports.com
Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
CollegeFootballNews.com
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Maryland
SaturdayDownSouth.com
Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Auburn