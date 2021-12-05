Final Bowl Projections for Texas Tech

With conference championship weekend now in the books, it’s time to find out where the Red Raiders will be playing their final game of the 2021 season. With bowl matchups set to be announced this afternoon, here are the final projections for Texas Tech and the potential teams they could square off against.





CBSSports.com

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Dec 28): Texas Tech vs. Auburn Tigers





YahooSports.com

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 28): Texas Tech vs. Maryland Terrapins





USAToday.com

First Responder Bowl (Dec. 28): Texas Tech vs. Missouri Tigers





AthlonSports.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs





TheAthletic.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. LSU Tigers





DRatings.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee Volunteers





ESPN.com

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Maryland





ActionNetwork.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State





BleacherReport.com

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Maryland





247Sports.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State





CollegeFootballNews.com

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Maryland





SaturdayDownSouth.com

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Auburn



