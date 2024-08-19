PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DMFQ3WEpLRzM3JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUMwVDdYSktHMzcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Film Room: 2026 Georgetown (TX) East View LB Tieson Ejiawoko

Justin Apodaca • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@JustinApod

Over the weekend, Texas Tech landed a commitment from 2026 Georgetown (TX) East View linebacker Tieson Ejiawoko, the first commitment to the 2026 class for the Red Raiders.

Ejiawoko is a young prospect that projects to the inside linebacker position for Texas Tech at the moment and is a young prospect, turning 16 years old on the day of his commitment, heading into his junior year of high school.

What does Ejiawoko bring to the field? Let's jump into it.

Ejiawoko possesses an advanced body type for his age, one that is extremely projectable throughout the rest of his high school career and into a collegiate program. He is also a very good athlete for his age, showing good foot speed and very good acceleration on the field, despite not having a verified track time, alongside good short area change of direction and hip fluidity.

Possessing a strong tackling acumen as a sophomore, Ejiawoko uses his length and solid processing of space to bring down ball carriers with very good strength and good tackling form. Ejiawoko is able to flash his acceleration and short area COD to assist in recovery and in coverage.

Ejiawoko possesses strong shed ability, getting off blocks as a linebacker and when he has his hand in the ground, allowing for his tackling ability to shine through.

Overall, Ejiawoko is a really advanced body with similarly advanced strength that shines throughout his game while possessing great fundamental tackling ability, an extremely projectable player heading into the season.

