What does Ejiawoko bring to the field? Let's jump into it.

Ejiawoko is a young prospect that projects to the inside linebacker position for Texas Tech at the moment and is a young prospect, turning 16 years old on the day of his commitment, heading into his junior year of high school.

Over the weekend, Texas Tech landed a commitment from 2026 Georgetown (TX) East View linebacker Tieson Ejiawoko, the first commitment to the 2026 class for the Red Raiders.

Ejiawoko possesses an advanced body type for his age, one that is extremely projectable throughout the rest of his high school career and into a collegiate program. He is also a very good athlete for his age, showing good foot speed and very good acceleration on the field, despite not having a verified track time, alongside good short area change of direction and hip fluidity.

Possessing a strong tackling acumen as a sophomore, Ejiawoko uses his length and solid processing of space to bring down ball carriers with very good strength and good tackling form. Ejiawoko is able to flash his acceleration and short area COD to assist in recovery and in coverage.

Ejiawoko possesses strong shed ability, getting off blocks as a linebacker and when he has his hand in the ground, allowing for his tackling ability to shine through.

Overall, Ejiawoko is a really advanced body with similarly advanced strength that shines throughout his game while possessing great fundamental tackling ability, an extremely projectable player heading into the season.