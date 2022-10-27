GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX WHEN: Saturday, October 29th at 6:30 PM WATCH IT ON: ESPN2 SERIES HISTORY: Baylor leads at 40-39-1 all-time 2021 MEETING: Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24

BETTING ODDS: Texas Tech -2.5, total O/U: 62.5





WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: BAYLOR

2021 RECORD: 12-2 (7-2) HEAD COACH: Dave Arnada

2022 RECORD: 4-3 (2-2)





The Bears have been somewhat of a disappointment up to this point considering how successful they were last year. The 2021 Big 12 Champions are looking for their second conference win in a row on Saturday in Lubbock when they take on a Texas Tech team led by a former assistant in Joey McGuire.





KEY PLAYERS

QB Blake Shapen has had an up-and-down year so far with 5 interceptions on the season and six turnovers in his last three games. Despite the turnover concerns, Shapen has thrown for 1,608 yards and 12 touchdowns and has talent as a down-field passer. True freshman RB Richard Reese has been an incredible addition to the Bears' offense this season, rushing for 643 yards and 9 touchdowns. Reese accounted for over 200 yards last weekend in Baylor's win over Kansas and is tied for 11th in the country with 9 rushing touchdowns and 2nd in the country in freshman rushing yards. Baylor's WR group is led by Gavin Holmes and Monaray Baldwin, both of who have been a little inconsistent game-to-game. Holmes, who has struggled with drops at points, had a terrific performance against West Virginia, catching 7 balls for 210 yards and a touchdown, but only had 2 receptions for 7 yards last weekend against Kansas. Likewise, 174 of Baldwin's 332 total yards came in one game against Oklahoma State. S Al Walcott is Baylor's leading tackler in 2022 and LBs Bryson Jackson and Matt Jones solidify a solid run defense.





MATCHUP PREDICTION

Baylor's secondary and defensive line are some of the weaker spots on defense and I think that Texas Tech will be able to capitalize and have success throwing the ball downfield. Myles Price and J.J. Sparkman return to give Tech an extra boost, and taking into account how dominant the Red Raiders' offense was against West Virginia last weekend, Baylor will undoubtedly have their hands full with the plethora of talent at Kittley's disposal.

There are a lot of interesting extra factors that benefit the Red Raiders, like a sold-out, black-out night crowd at the Jones and Patrick Mahomes' attendance/Ring of Honor ceremony.

Texas Tech gets off to a fast start and the defense forces a couple of Blake Shapen turnovers in the second half, powering Joey McGuire's squad to a somewhat-comfortable win and a 5-3 record.





Score Prediction Texas Tech - 41

Baylor - 28







