On Monday, Texas Tech basketball held their first official practice of the season and afterwards a few players were made available to the media, including star transfer center from Utah Valley Fardaws Aimaq.

Aimaq was revealed to have suffered a foot injury that will cause him to miss severe time last week, but preliminary reports of 2-3 months may be an overestimated timeline.

Aimaq spoke about his injury and what the injury means to his mindset in the rehab process.

“It happens, it’s part of the game,” Aimaq said. “I used first day to kind of accept it, you know, and then second day bounce back and back in the gym, working out again, getting back to it.”

Aimaq spoke about what the timeline for his recovery is believed to be.

“There’s no set timetable, month to month right now. Just trying to do what I can to rehab and get back out there,” Aimaq said.

Aimaq spoke about his teammate’s reaction to the unfortunate news of his injury and what they’ve done to help him mentally throughout the process.

“I mean, the response was overwhelming at first. When coach broke the news, I saw a lot of guys hurting for me,” Aimaq said. “I let them know that this is a small, small setback. The goal doesn’t change, we are trying to win a championship.”