Today, it was announced that Utah Valley transfer and projected Texas Tech starting center Fardaws Aimaq had suffered a foot injury earlier this week. Aimaq averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and shot 43.5% from deep as a Junior last year at Utah Valley University. Aimaq also was given WAC POTY and offensive and defensive player of the year award honors in his time there. From Texas Tech Athletics: "Senior Fardaws Aimaq suffered an injury to his foot earlier this week during a workout. He is expected to return for this season after a full recovery. Right now, there is no timetable for his return to practice, though." With that being said, for now, who's next? I go through the possible options of who that could be below.

Daniel Batcho

The most obvious answer is red shirt sophomore Daniel Batcho who has been said to have made major strides this off season. Batcho averaged 2.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game last season in only 9.9 minutes per game. His best game last season came vs. the Alabama State Hornets where he had 8 points and 9 rebounds. Although, it has been said that Batcho is a completely different player then he was last season and has improved greatly this off season. Head coach Mark Adams said today at the media availability that Batcho "is one person that really is just a different player than he was last year. He's working on scoring and he's shooting the ball, he's working on his jump shot and his three-point shooting, and he's just a completely different player. I'd like everyone to be impressed and surprised to see his progress…I think our coaching staff agrees that I think that Daniels got a chance to play in the NBA in the next couple of years. We feel that he's improved that much and so we're looking forward to getting him out in uniform and showing off his talents for our fans.” With that being said, I expect Batcho to be starting at the five until Aimaq is fully recovered and ready to go.

Robert Jennings

Another player that has the possibility to get some more minutes at the big position is freshman Robert Jennings. Jennings who only stands at 6'7 is more fit for the four position, although has been surprising to the coaching staff this past off season. It has been said he is a lot more athletic and a lot more of a rim protector than expected and has fit in really well. Adams had said today at the media availability that he is very "pleased" with Jennings. I expect Jennings to get a lot more minutes than expected and will make an impact in the Red Raiders front court.

Malik Ondigo

Red Raider fans may be familiar with the name of 6'10 red shirt super-senior Malik Ondigo who transferred back to Texas Tech after sitting out a season and not getting to see the floor the next at Rice. Ondigo came to Lubbock originally in 2017 and played his last season in the red and black in 2019 where he went to the NCAA National Championship. In that 2019 season, Ondigo saw action only in 18 games and scored a total of 23 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. He set career highs with eight points and five rebounds against Mississippi Valley State and scored four points vs. No. 25 Nebraska. Coming into this season back at Texas Tech, Ondigo is a walk on and more than likely won't see much time on the floor but his leadership and familiarity with the Texas Tech culture will help a lot. Adams also said today that he is glad to have him back and that his final four experience and veteran leadership is helping the younger guys. I'd expect Aimaq to be back sometime towards the beginning of the season or even sometime during conference play. Everything aside though, Batcho seems to have what it takes to take on the starting role at the five for the mean time.