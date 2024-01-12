Game Details Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas When: 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13 Watch it on: ESPN2 What to know: Kansas State Head coach: Jerome Tang Record: 13-2 Preseason conference selection: 6th There remain three unbeaten teams in the Big 12 following the opening rounds of conference play. Two are set to do battle when Texas Tech welcomes the Wildcats of Kansas State Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. The Red Raiders will look to extend their overall win streak to nine while capping off a brief two-game homestand. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have enjoyed an identical record to Tech (13-2), in their second season under Jerome Tang. What has already been widely documented is the time shared between Tang and Red Raider head coach Grant McCasland during their stints in Waco. McCasland, both in his radio show with Double T 97.3 and a press conference Friday, shared his admiration for Tang and how the two helped each other while coaching at Baylor.

Kansas State is coming off one of the best seasons in recent program memory, which was spearheaded by Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell. With both having exhausted their eligibility, Nowell was replaced by another undersized guard, Tylor Perry, who McCasland is well aware of from their seasons at North Texas. The pair helped lead UNT to an NIT victory last season in which Perry was the leading scorer. Perry has been a key contributor for the Wildcats this season, as has guard Cam Carter, who has been making his impact prevalent as a vital returner from last season’s Elite Eight squad. After starting all 36 games for K-State in 2022-23, Carter has elevated his play to become the Wildcats’ leading scorer (16.7/game) and one of the Big 12’s premier pickpockets (2.1 steals/game). A 6-foot-3 guard who started his career at Mississippi State, Carter is silky-smooth on the ball and has the ability to weave around big men in the post for acrobatic layups. Carter can just about do it all on the offensive end, a sentiment echoed by McCasland. “(Carter) leads ‘em in just about every category,” McCasland said. “He’s aggressive, he’s tough, he gets after it. He thinks “score.” And when he’s making shots and getting downhill, he just adds a dimension to them that makes them extremely tough. I think the problem and the biggest component is how do you keep him from getting transition baskets? Because he can really put pressure on you, he’s such an elite athlete and he can score a lot of different ways, but the floor really opens up for him in the open floor. That’s where we’ve got to do a good job of sprinting back and making it difficult on him in transition.”



Cam Carter (© Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports)