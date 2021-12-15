Everman OL Seth Martin felt at home at Texas Tech
The Texas Tech staff landed a big piece to the future of the program on the first day of the early signing period in Everman OL Seth Martin.
Martin, a former TCU commit, chose Texas Tech over a total of eight (8) scholarship offers which included Dartmouth, Furman, Lamar, North Texas, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech and UNLV. In addition, he was receiving interest from Texas.
"I made my decision fairly recently, just heading into my offseason. Compared to other schools, I really felt at home at Texas Tech. I felt a family culture.
When I told him I wanted to commit, Coach McGuire was ecstatic. You know, we were all happy. He's been wanting me to be a Red Raider since we talked on the phone and he offered me. Him and (James) Blanchard and all of the coaches were happy."
Martin has had a chance to connect with newly named offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and offensive line coach Stephen Hamby.
"Yeah, I had a chance to connect with them. They could see me playing either guard to center. Something they liked about me was my aggression as an offensive lineman. They said that was a highlight of my game."
Martin took his official visit to Texas Tech the weekend of November 19th and the Oklahoma State game. Looking back, it was the culture and family-like atmosphere that stands out to him the most.
"The different type of culture they have on campus. Instead of being an outside I felt like I was a part of the team already. They treated me like family."
Now that he's signed and a future Red Raider, Martin says Tech fans should expect him to give everything he's got.
"They should expect everything I got. I'm trying to come in hard, I'm trying to catch up. Coming in as a freshman, I'm trying to get and reach the people above me, the seniors and upperclassmen. So I plan to come in, work hard and be the best I can be.
Winning the Big 12 and going to the next level after Texas Tech are two of my big goals for my Tech career."
Following his senior season, Martin was named 1st team All-District offensive tackle. He also won the Everman football leadership award for the second consecutive season, and was named the Everman football Player of the Year.