Everman OL Seth Martin felt at home at Texas Tech

The Texas Tech staff landed a big piece to the future of the program on the first day of the early signing period in Everman OL Seth Martin.

Martin, a former TCU commit, chose Texas Tech over a total of eight (8) scholarship offers which included Dartmouth, Furman, Lamar, North Texas, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech and UNLV. In addition, he was receiving interest from Texas.

"I made my decision fairly recently, just heading into my offseason. Compared to other schools, I really felt at home at Texas Tech. I felt a family culture.

When I told him I wanted to commit, Coach McGuire was ecstatic. You know, we were all happy. He's been wanting me to be a Red Raider since we talked on the phone and he offered me. Him and (James) Blanchard and all of the coaches were happy."

Martin has had a chance to connect with newly named offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and offensive line coach Stephen Hamby.

"Yeah, I had a chance to connect with them. They could see me playing either guard to center. Something they liked about me was my aggression as an offensive lineman. They said that was a highlight of my game."