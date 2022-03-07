One of the newer names on the Texas Tech recruiting big board is Euless Trinity (TX) defensive end Ricky Lolohea.

Lolohea was offered by defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch and associate head coach Kenny Perry last month, and says Texas Tech is one of the programs recruiting him the hardest to date.

What you need to know...

... Lolohea announced his offer from Tech back on February 16th

... He also holds offers from Oklahoma State, Louisiana-Monroe and North Texas

... Per his MaxPreps page, Lolohea was credited with 20 tackles, five tackles-for-loss and a sack in 2021

... Lolohea's contributions helped Euless Trinity go 11-2 last season

Texas Tech coaches: "The coach I talk to at Texas Tech is coach (Zarnell) Fitch. I like the staff and want to get to know them better."

Reaction to offer: "My reaction was I'm amazed Texas Tech offered me. I just gotta thank God for this blessing."

Connections to Texas Tech? Lolohea says he does not know any players on the current nor has he ever been to Lubbock.