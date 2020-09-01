RedRaiderSports - Esahia Nyiwe not on Texas Tech's final roster

Clarendon College power forward and 2020 Texas Tech commit Esahia Nyiwe did not make the final roster for the Red Raider basketball program. Chris Beard announced his finalized roster on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6'10", 210-pound athletic prospect initially had five offers to his name, choosing Texas Tech over Temple, Tulsa, Virginia Commonwealth and Wichita State.

The news leads to UNLV transfer Joel Ntambwe staying with the Red Raiders after sitting out last season after the NCAA denied a waiver after many attempts and appeals by Texas Tech. Rumors swirled during the offseason of Ntambwe leaving the program but that turned out to be fiction.

Recruiting by defensive minded assistant coach Mark Adams, Nyiwe was expected to bring height and ultra-athleticism to the defensive side of the ball. At the time, Nyiwe was the only big man arriving to the team.

Nyiwe committed before the Red Raiders got one of the top grad transfers on the market in Marcos Santos-Silva from VCU.



