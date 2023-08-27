During the last week of July, a trio of top prospects from Mesquite Horn - wide receiver Cedric Lott, defensive back Markel Ford and offensive tackle Lamont Rogers - made the five hour drive from DFW to Lubbock, TX to take in a visit at Texas Tech.

It was the first visit to Texas Tech for all three, and an important one for the Red Raider staff to host.

For Rogers, who has quickly become a top 25 national recruit entering his junior season, the visit allowed him to see what Texas Tech was all about and if that's a school he's going to seriously consider as he moves forward in his recruitment.

Rogers and his Mesquite Horn teammates opened up their season on Thursday night with a 36-12 win over Plano West, and RedRaiderSports was on hand to catch up with the 6-foot-8, 305 pound offensive tackle following the game.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was Rogers' first offer back on June 6th, 2022

... To date Rogers holds 27 offers, including Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and several others

... As a sophomore, Rogers was named District 10-6A All-District 1st Team Offensive Line and to the MaxPreps sophomore All-America second team

... Rogers also plays basketball for Mesquite Horn, where he was once again named District 10-6A 1st Team All-District last season

Kicking off the season: "I was excited, a lot of things going through my head. Just to dominate. I had goals, just to compete and we just came out on top.

The team, the offensive line, we did our job. The whole team, we just did our thing so that was the big goal."