Elite 2027 WR Ethan "Boobie" Feaster gives updates on recruitment

Ethan "Boobie" Feaster
Ethan "Boobie" Feaster (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Jarrett Ramirez • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@JarrettDRamirez

Talent has no limitation on age and that is certainly the case when talking about 2027 Desoto (TX) WR Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. While 2027 has yet to receive rankings from Rivals.com, Feaster already seems a likely candidate to be one of the higher rated players in class, regardless of position.

Boasting an impressive offer list since his junior high days, Feaster competed in a Rivals camp as an 8th grader and was back again recently in Dallas to compete against other top prospects.

RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Feaster to get the latest on his recruitment and where Texas Tech stands.

What you need to know

… Feaster holds 41 offers as a freshman from schools such as Texas Tech, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Texas, among others.

… The Red Raiders were one of the first schools with Feaster on their radar, offering the stud wideout in June of 2022 after an unofficial visit. Tech was Feaster’s fourth offer, his first coming from TCU.

… Feaster played a major role in Desoto’s dominant 16-0 state championship season in 2023, finishing with 634 yards and nine touchdowns, per his MaxPreps page.

… Feaster, like many of the student-athletes that Tech recruits, runs track for Desoto.

What he was trying to accomplish at the latest Rivals camp: “Just trying to be consistent. Show everybody, even as an 8th grader when I came last year, showing people that consistency is a big thing. I just wanna stay consistent and show people that I can dominate.”

Group of schools standing out so far: “I’m trying to, everybody, I’m trying to start separating them by now. By the end of this year, this spring and this season I’m gonna try to drop a top 15.”

Tech coaches that have been in contact: “Coach (Joey) McGuire, that is one of the main ones that I really talk to. The head coach, you know. He came down here a couple times to Desoto and I got to talk to him a lot. He coached at our crosstown rivals, Cedar Hill, so we’ve got a great relationship with him, really.”

Past visit to Tech and plans on visiting: “Last time I came was a year ago or so, I haven’t been down there since. I haven’t met all the new coaching staff but I’ve been on the phone with a couple of them.”

Getting in contact with Tech wide receivers coach Justin “Juice” Johnson: “I talked to him on the phone with coach McGuire here. When he came down here to Desoto, I talked to him and I had a great conversation with him.”

Offseason plans: “Track we just lost in the regionals, we got DQ’d out of the 4x100 and 4x200, that was what we were really doing, but now I’m back in spring ball and I’m doing good right now.”

