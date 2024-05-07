Talent has no limitation on age and that is certainly the case when talking about 2027 Desoto (TX) WR Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. While 2027 has yet to receive rankings from Rivals.com, Feaster already seems a likely candidate to be one of the higher rated players in class, regardless of position. Boasting an impressive offer list since his junior high days, Feaster competed in a Rivals camp as an 8th grader and was back again recently in Dallas to compete against other top prospects. RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Feaster to get the latest on his recruitment and where Texas Tech stands.

What you need to know

… Feaster holds 41 offers as a freshman from schools such as Texas Tech, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Texas, among others. … The Red Raiders were one of the first schools with Feaster on their radar, offering the stud wideout in June of 2022 after an unofficial visit. Tech was Feaster’s fourth offer, his first coming from TCU. … Feaster played a major role in Desoto’s dominant 16-0 state championship season in 2023, finishing with 634 yards and nine touchdowns, per his MaxPreps page. … Feaster, like many of the student-athletes that Tech recruits, runs track for Desoto.

What he was trying to accomplish at the latest Rivals camp: “Just trying to be consistent. Show everybody, even as an 8th grader when I came last year, showing people that consistency is a big thing. I just wanna stay consistent and show people that I can dominate.” Group of schools standing out so far: “I’m trying to, everybody, I’m trying to start separating them by now. By the end of this year, this spring and this season I’m gonna try to drop a top 15.”

