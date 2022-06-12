One of the top players in the state of Texas for his class is Lindale offensive lineman Casey Poe.

Poe was offered by the Red Raiders in November, 2021, just a couple weeks after Joey McGuire got the head coaching job in Lubbock. Poe visited Texas Tech in early April for a spring ball practice, and returned this weekend to camp and show the staff his talents.

What you need to know...

... Poe holds 11 offers to date, those being Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, Nebraska, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech and UTSA

... As a sophomore Poe was named to the District 9-4A 1st Team Offensive Line

... In addition to football, Poe is also part of the Lindale Bass Club and competes in Powerlifting, Shot Put and Discus

Tech camp: "I went down and it was mostly just for the camp, but before the camp I stopped by coach McGuire's office for 30 minutes or so and we chatted for a while.

I really liked that... I feel like I was coached a lot more at that camp than some of the others I've been to. It just felt like the the reps and the things that we were doing matched up a lot with Lindale and the training and the coaching I was getting really matched up well with what I already received."