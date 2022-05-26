Elijah Fisher tops list of highest rated commits in Texas Tech history

The commitment of Crestwood (Ontario, Canada) five-star wing Elijah Fisher to Texas Tech was a long time coming for Red Raider fans. After Fisher took his official visit to Lubbock in January, Texas Tech was one of the programs always mentioned near the top for the 15th ranked player in the country. For Texas Tech though, this is relatively new territory. Fisher is not the first five-star to commit to the Red Raiders (hello, Jahmi'us Ramsey!) but he might be the highest-rated when it's all said and done. Of course, we won't know exactly where he slots in the final rankings, as his reclassification moves him from a class of 2023 recruit to the class of 2022. Regardless, Fisher will be up there among the highest ranked prospects to ever commit to the scarlet and black. Today, we take a look at some of the other top 75 recruits who signed with Texas Tech how their careers played out...

Seasons played at TTU: 1 Notes: Ramsey was the first five-star high school basketball player to sign with Texas Tech, and he lived up to the billing. Averaging 15 points, 4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game, Ramsey was a "one-and-done" prospect who after his freshman season got drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the 2nd round of the 2020 NBA Draft. Ramsey was an All-Big 12 selection, the Big 12 Rookie of the Year and on the Big 12 All-Freshman team. Not half bad.

Seasons played at TTU: 1 Martin Jr was a big get in the 2005 class, ranked among the top 60 recruits in the country. As a freshman he averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. After one year at Texas Tech, Martin Jr transferred to LSU where he would go on to finish his solid-but-unspectacular college career.

Seasons played at TTU: 2 Willis was a part of two really bad Texas Tech teams that won just six conference games in his two years on campus. As a freshman he played in 27 games, all off the bench. As a sophomore he started 30 of 31 games, and averaged 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. After his sophomore season he transferred to Ohio.

Seasons played at TTU: 3 For three seasons on campus Shannon Jr. was one of Tech's best and most electric players. His best season statistically came as a sophomore: 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He was named to the All-Big 12 3rd team following the campaign. Shannon Jr recently announced his plans to transfer to Illinois, where he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Seasons played at TTU: 1 As a freshman Lowhorn played in 32 games, averaging 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds a night. He'd then transfer to San Francisco, where for three consecutive seasons he averaged at least 18.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. He now plays professionally in Mexico for Abejas de León.

Seasons played at TTU: 1 Burnett was at one point the highest rated commit in Tech history, but dropped in the rankings as his senior season progressed. His freshman year was not great, to say the least. Burnett played in just 12 games, averaging 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game before entering the transfer portal. Burnett is now at Alabama, where he will try to make an impact after sitting out the 2021/22 season due to injury.

Seasons played at TTU: 1 Khavon Moore had a ton of hype when he made his way to Texas Tech, but it just didn't work out. An injury caused him to miss the entire non-conference slate, and he played two minutes in a January game vs Iowa State. That was the entirety of his Red Raider career. Moore then transferred to Clemson, where he averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds, and then to USC Upstate, where he didn't play a minute in 2020/21.