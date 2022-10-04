On Tuesday, Kosi Eldridge, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Weston Wright, Brady Boyd among others, spoke to the media ahead of the Red Raiders trip to Stillwater to take on #7 Oklahoma State.

For Eldridge, this will be his fourth time playing against his childhood best friend and Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders. He spoke about the opportunity to play against one of his closest friends.

“Since I was four, he was five. My first football game was against him,” Eldrigde said. “He is winning the series right now two to one since I've been here. So, we’ve got to tie it up this weekend.”

Eldridge spoke about the defense’s plan to stop the all-conference quarterback and what he believes they can do.

“I think his ability to extend plays his ability to run makes him that much better,” Eldridge said. “So, if we can contain him, which we definitely can, we contain him. I think we're going to have a really good shot at making him one dimensional. That's really what I think we should do this week.”

Eldridge continued on the rest of the Oklahoma State offense, speaking about what he believes the Red Raiders can do to slow them down.

“Their run game, the run game is huge for them,” Eldridge said. “If we stop the run, I feel like we'll been in really good shape. We corrected the mistakes from last week and I’m excited to see how we do against the run.”