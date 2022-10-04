Eldridge looking to contain Cowboys, childhood friend in Sanders
On Tuesday, Kosi Eldridge, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Weston Wright, Brady Boyd among others, spoke to the media ahead of the Red Raiders trip to Stillwater to take on #7 Oklahoma State.
For Eldridge, this will be his fourth time playing against his childhood best friend and Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders. He spoke about the opportunity to play against one of his closest friends.
“Since I was four, he was five. My first football game was against him,” Eldrigde said. “He is winning the series right now two to one since I've been here. So, we’ve got to tie it up this weekend.”
Eldridge spoke about the defense’s plan to stop the all-conference quarterback and what he believes they can do.
“I think his ability to extend plays his ability to run makes him that much better,” Eldridge said. “So, if we can contain him, which we definitely can, we contain him. I think we're going to have a really good shot at making him one dimensional. That's really what I think we should do this week.”
Eldridge continued on the rest of the Oklahoma State offense, speaking about what he believes the Red Raiders can do to slow them down.
“Their run game, the run game is huge for them,” Eldridge said. “If we stop the run, I feel like we'll been in really good shape. We corrected the mistakes from last week and I’m excited to see how we do against the run.”
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson spoke about what this weekend’s game will mean to him, one where he gets to go home, play against his cousin, Jason Taylor II, and the first road game where his daughter will be in attendance.
“This my favorite game every year right here, go back to my hometown,” Taylor-Demerson said. “My daughter is coming to, and we haven’t lost a game when she’s there so hopefully she's my good luck charm.”
Rabbit continued on his relationship with his cousin in Taylor II and what it means to play against him this weekend.
“I love playing against him though,” Taylor-Demerson said. “The competition between me and him is so hot. I’m going to have the better stats this weekend, I already told him.”
Taylor-Demerson spoke about what makes Spencer Sanders such a good quarterback and what he believes the Red Raiders need to do to win against him.
“Spencer, he's a very good quarterback,” Taylor-Demerson said. “I've met him every now and then I talk to him when I seem like gameday stuff like that, but pretty cool dude, he's smart player, it's going to be a battle.”
Monroe Mills spoke about what he’s seen on tape from Oklahoma State and where he believes the offensive line will be challenged this weekend.
“They're veterans, every one of them I mean, the D-Line across the board, they're like 23 and up to like the oldest in college football and their old as crap,” Mills said. “So, I think we'll abuse them on the linebacker level, and I think we're just going to have to gas them, really, to open up to the pass game.”
Mills spoke about the growth of the O-Line through some ups and downs this weekend.
“The way that we communicate as has gotten a lot better because it used to be choppy,” Mills said. “I think lately, we've been really kind of coming together and we will focus and really listen to each other a lot better than we had been.”
Brady Boyd spoke about what he’s seen from the Cowboys on film and what he believes the wide receivers will be able to do on Saturday.
“Yeah, so they play a lot of man coverage, which you know, we like as receivers, they kind of rely on that D line, which is a kind of opposite of what Kansas State did,” Boyd said. “So, it's kind of it's going to be nice to see both sides of that spectrum on back-to-back weeks. So, you know, if we just go there and operate like we're supposed to, it should be good.”