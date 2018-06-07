The three-star prospect now holds nine total offers, which includes offers from Power 5 schools Colorado, Iowa State and Purdue. Texas Tech is the first in-state program to offer Edwards.

Tech offer: Edwards mentioned that both secondary coaches for the Red Raiders, Coach (Brett) Dewhurst and Coach (Clay) Jennings, stopped by Prestonwood this spring to evaluate him in person. Shortly after, he started talking with the coaches over the phone and Coach Jennings reached out to offer him.

"I'm going to Texas Tech on June 15th for an official visit. I don't really know too much about them, but I have a family member who played there a long time ago - Don Earl.""

Visits: The three-star defender has already taken an unofficial visit to Louisiana Monroe this spring and mentioned plans to schedule official visits to both Purdue and Colorado later this summer. He also mentioned that coaches from Texas, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Mississippi State have been in contact this off-season.

Looking for: Edwards mentioned that he is looking forward to meeting the Texas Tech coaching staff the most. He wants to learn more about the program, see how things are organized and see the coaching staff interact with the players.

Announcement: When asked about his timeline to make a commitment, Edwards wants to have a decision made before or during the start of the season. His announcement will depend on how many visits he can take this summer, but the goal is to announce before the season begins this fall.