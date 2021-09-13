Eaton linebacker Ben Roberts commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech landed their eighth commitment of the 2022 class on Monday evening when they offered and received an "insta-commit" from Eaton linebacker Ben Roberts.

Roberts camped with Tech over the summer and the staff sees him as a similar player to former Utah State linebacker and Cincinnati Bengals 3rd round pick Nick Vigil.

Roberts chose Texas Tech over an offer list that includes Air Force, Army, Lamar, Navy, Pennsylvania, SMU, Tulsa, Utah State and Wyoming. In addition he was receiving interest from Houston and North Texas among others.

As a junior Roberts put up 100 tackles, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions. Those numbers earned him 1st Team 4-6A All District honors along with Honorable Mention All State.

Prior to the 2021 season he was named the preseason District 4-6A Defensive MVP by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Listed as a safety, Roberts is being taken by the Tech coaches as a linebacker.

Stay tuned to RedRaiderSports as we bring you more on Roberts' commitment.