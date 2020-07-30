RedRaiderSports - East Texas RB Jamarion Miller offered by Texas Tech

East Texas RB Jamarion Miller offered by Texas Tech
Following an impressive performance at the ESPN Elite Underclassmen camp last weekend, the Texas Tech staff led by wide receiver coach and East Texas recruiter Joel Filani offered 2022 Tyler Lee running back Jamarion Miller.
What you need to know...
... Miller announced his offer from Tech on July 27
... Tech became Miller's seventh overall offer and fourth in-state, joining Baylor, SMU and UTSA.
... As a sophomore, Miller ran for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns per his MaxPreps page
Coach Filani: "He was saying that they've been watching my film for a while and everything. He didn't go into too much detail on what they like about my game but he said that I'm a good player, that I'm one of the best running backs that he's seen. I would say that I'm a speed running back but I'm also a power back, I can get through the holes between the tackles and stuff like that."
After having a awesome conversation with @CoachFilaTTU I am blessed to receive another offer to Texas Tech❤️! @CoachPitts4 @TerranceLovely @CoachJoeWillis pic.twitter.com/4gt52GIPqK— Jamarion Miller (@JamarionMiller1) July 27, 2020
Other schools standing out: "I'd say Oklahoma State is standing out, they call me once a week and we get to know each other."
Goals for 2020 season: "First I want to get more yards than what I did last year. I want to get better, get better enough for me to get more offers from different schools and put me in the best position to succeed in college."
Thoughts on ESPN Underclassmen camp: "I thought it was a good camp. Some drills I messed up in and I know I could have done better than what I did during the camp. All I can do is keep working and get better and better."
Staying busy during quarantine: "Just been working out every day, stay in shape. Trying to keep my body form and not get out of shape."