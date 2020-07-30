RedRaiderSports - East Texas RB Jamarion Miller offered by Texas Tech

Following an impressive performance at the ESPN Elite Underclassmen camp last weekend, the Texas Tech staff led by wide receiver coach and East Texas recruiter Joel Filani offered 2022 Tyler Lee running back Jamarion Miller.

What you need to know...

... Miller announced his offer from Tech on July 27

... Tech became Miller's seventh overall offer and fourth in-state, joining Baylor, SMU and UTSA.

... As a sophomore, Miller ran for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns per his MaxPreps page

Coach Filani: "He was saying that they've been watching my film for a while and everything. He didn't go into too much detail on what they like about my game but he said that I'm a good player, that I'm one of the best running backs that he's seen. I would say that I'm a speed running back but I'm also a power back, I can get through the holes between the tackles and stuff like that."