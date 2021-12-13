Early signing day roundtable: 2022 class
The early signing period begins on Wednesday, December 15th and runs through Friday the 17th. Since the NCAA implemented the early signing period, it’s been expected that most Division 1 prospects ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news