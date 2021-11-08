Dyson committed to Coach McGuire on the spot
The new Texas Tech head coach has not even had a formal press conference, but that has not stopped Joey McGuire from landing his second class of 2022 verbal commitment this evening.
Cedar Hill defensive end Harvey Dyson received an offer from the Red Raiders tonight and committed on the spot.
"I have been talking with Coach McGuire since the summer. He was recruiting me while at Baylor and I went for a visit this past summer. He really wanted me there, but they had filled their spots on the defensive line and there wasn't a spot for me. There wasn't much he could do, but we stayed in touch and then ended up talking tonight.
"Coach McGuire always checked in on me, and then once he found out about the opportunity to become the head coach at Texas Tech, he texted me and told me that he wanted to offer me a scholarship."
Dyson shared his thoughts on Coach McGuire and the relationship they have built so far.
"Well, obviously he likes how I come from Cedar Hill and he likes how physical I am coming off the ball. Coach McGuire has always been a cool individual, and it really showed when he continued to check in with me before and after the situation I described at Baylor.
"Even though there wasn't a spot for me at the time, he still checked in with me and made sure I was good. That is just the type of person he is, and I really like that about him."
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman holds 10 total offers, and shared more about his overall recruitment before this evening.
"Before this offer, I was pretty much just waiting and seeing what would be best for me. I haven't taken any of my official visits, just a few unofficial visits. I was planning on scheduling some official visits, but now I'm locked in with Texas Tech and Coach McGuire.
"He called me earlier, we talked a little bit and once he told me about the offer, I just told him that I was ready to commit and that I was locked in with Texas Tech."
Although Harvey was not coached by McGuire at Cedar Hill, he did interact with the newest Texas Tech coach as an underclassmen.
"I have known Coach McGuire for a while now. I went to Cedar Hill games as a kid and watched him coach, watched his team win at the highest level. I never really talked with him until 8th or 9th grade. He came by for a few workouts when I was in middle school, so I really just knew the type of person that he was.
"For me, Coach McGuire is exactly the type of coach you want to play for, he is someone that gets you fired up and he is a great individual outside of football as well. The way he recruited me while coaching at Baylor even a week ago, he cared more about me as a person and my plans for academics, it wasn't just all football."
The standout defensive lineman made a quick decision this evening, but a decision he is very confident in.
"I'm done with recruiting, I don't care who comes knocking."
Currently uncommitted, Dyson holds 10 total offers from programs across the country, including offers from Kansas State, Arizona, SMU and others. Last year, he earned Second Team All-District honors as a junior.