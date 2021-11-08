Dyson committed to Coach McGuire on the spot

The new Texas Tech head coach has not even had a formal press conference, but that has not stopped Joey McGuire from landing his second class of 2022 verbal commitment this evening.

Cedar Hill defensive end Harvey Dyson received an offer from the Red Raiders tonight and committed on the spot.

"I have been talking with Coach McGuire since the summer. He was recruiting me while at Baylor and I went for a visit this past summer. He really wanted me there, but they had filled their spots on the defensive line and there wasn't a spot for me. There wasn't much he could do, but we stayed in touch and then ended up talking tonight.

"Coach McGuire always checked in on me, and then once he found out about the opportunity to become the head coach at Texas Tech, he texted me and told me that he wanted to offer me a scholarship."

Dyson shared his thoughts on Coach McGuire and the relationship they have built so far.

"Well, obviously he likes how I come from Cedar Hill and he likes how physical I am coming off the ball. Coach McGuire has always been a cool individual, and it really showed when he continued to check in with me before and after the situation I described at Baylor.

"Even though there wasn't a spot for me at the time, he still checked in with me and made sure I was good. That is just the type of person he is, and I really like that about him."