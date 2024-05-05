Dynamic Prep guard Leon Horner III talks Texas Tech commitment
Texas Tech Men's Basketball continued adding to its roster over the weekend, though this time the latest commitment is from the more traditional high school route instead via of the new age transfer portal.
2024 Dallas (TX) Dynamic Prep combo guard Leon Horner III announced his decision to be a Red Raider on Sunday morning, choosing Texas Tech over the likes of Florida A&M, Hofstra, Mount St. Mary's, Sam Houston State, Tarleton State, UT-Arlington and more.
It was Horner III's connection with the staff while also playing high major basketball that was something the DFW product couldn't pass up.
"I would say Texas Tech was the right move for me just based off how I am with the coaches. Me and coach Buff (Kellen Buffington), we're really close and also coach Mac. I would say the coaches for sure. When I went on my visit everything was nice, the facilities were up to date and everything was nice. It just felt like the right home. Lubbock people are good people to be around the whole city."
Another factor for Horner III was the opportunity to stay close to home, where friends and family can watch him play often.
"It means a lot. I mean my mom can make a lot of games, she's only two hours up the street, and I get to play for my hometown. I'm ready to join this group of guys and win games and win a national championship."
Horner III visited Lubbock back in early February for the game vs Cincinnati, in which the 6-foot-6 guard said Texas Tech "felt like home". He's developed strong relationships throughout the entire staff including with Head Coach Grant McCasland and General Manager Kellen Buffington who led his recruitment.
"Me and coach McCasland, we're really close. We connected when he came to watch me practice and after that we just fell with each other so me and him got a good connection. He's a great dude, great coach, always has energy so I'm ready to play for him. Someone I can compete for every day and look forward to going to practice every day.
Coach Buff, that's my dog. He's from the Dallas area. We're real close. We almost talk every and we talk about everything. So that's my dog for sure."
Per his MaxPreps profile, Horner III averaged 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a senior, helping lead Dynamic Prep to a 23-1 season capped off by a Texas Christian Athletic League (TCAL) 6A State Championship.
Back in December, Horner III was named the National Bracket MVP at the Chick-fil-A Classic after averaging 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 56% shooting in wins over Prolific Prep and Dream City Christian.
He's a do-it-all, versatile prospect who is looking forward to doing whatever it takes to help the Red Raiders win games.
"I'm gonna bring to the floor most definitely winning and competing. Doing anything I could do to help my team win games and lead us to a national championship. I'm gonna play hard for sure. I'm gonna be relentless on the offensive side and the defensive side, which is offensive rebounding, defensive rebounding and all that. Scoring the ball, playmaking. I'm gonna bring a lot to the table."
Horner III joins a Texas Tech backcourt that includes Chance McMillian, Minnesota transfer Elijah Hawkins, Drake transfer Kevin Overton, Jack Francis and fellow 2024 commit Jazz Henderson Jr.
Center Jaden Toombs, one of Texas Tech's top targets in the 2025 class, is a teammate of Horner III's at Dynamic Prep.
******************************************************************************************
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.