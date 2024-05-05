Texas Tech Men's Basketball continued adding to its roster over the weekend, though this time the latest commitment is from the more traditional high school route instead via of the new age transfer portal.

2024 Dallas (TX) Dynamic Prep combo guard Leon Horner III announced his decision to be a Red Raider on Sunday morning, choosing Texas Tech over the likes of Florida A&M, Hofstra, Mount St. Mary's, Sam Houston State, Tarleton State, UT-Arlington and more.

It was Horner III's connection with the staff while also playing high major basketball that was something the DFW product couldn't pass up.

"I would say Texas Tech was the right move for me just based off how I am with the coaches. Me and coach Buff (Kellen Buffington), we're really close and also coach Mac. I would say the coaches for sure. When I went on my visit everything was nice, the facilities were up to date and everything was nice. It just felt like the right home. Lubbock people are good people to be around the whole city."

Another factor for Horner III was the opportunity to stay close to home, where friends and family can watch him play often.

"It means a lot. I mean my mom can make a lot of games, she's only two hours up the street, and I get to play for my hometown. I'm ready to join this group of guys and win games and win a national championship."