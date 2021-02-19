RedRaiderSports - Dumas safety Louis Ortiz earns PWO, commits to Texas Tech

The Texas Tech coaches continue adding talent and depth to the roster, this time with the addition of a West Texas prospect.

Dumas safety Louis Ortiz announced his commitment to Texas Tech just a few hours after picking up his preferred walk-on offer from defensive coordinator Keith Patterson and staff.

What you need to know...

... Ortiz chose his PWO at Texas Tech over a full ride offer from division one Wagner and "six other D2 offers"

... Following his senior season, Ortiz was named to the District 3-4A All District first team on offense as a wide receiver and on defense as a safety

... His athletic profile is very impressive. Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Ortiz runs a 4.46 40 yard dash with a 37 inch vertical

... In 2020 Ortiz helped lead the Dumas Demons to an 11-2 record and a couple of playoff wins

Texas Tech coaches: "I've been talking to coach Patterson since yesterday, just being honest. I mean it was just crazy, the Defensive Analyst (coach Conor Dubin) followed me first and then five minutes later coach Patterson, the DC, followed me back.

When he followed me I didn't believe it at first, I thought it was a fake profile but I took it."

Texas Tech offer: "I sent coach Patterson my film and told them I was really interested in playing for Texas Tech. From there he gave me his number and asked if I could call him later. He also called my head coach and said they really like me and how I play the safety position. He told my head coach right away that he wants to offer me a PWO. Later on he told me he was going to give coach Wells a call to see if they had a spot and this morning he called me again saying he had the green light to give me a PWO."