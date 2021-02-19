RedRaiderSports - Dumas safety Louis Ortiz earns PWO, commits to Texas Tech

Dumas safety Louis Ortiz earns PWO, commits to Texas Tech
The Texas Tech coaches continue adding talent and depth to the roster, this time with the addition of a West Texas prospect.
Dumas safety Louis Ortiz announced his commitment to Texas Tech just a few hours after picking up his preferred walk-on offer from defensive coordinator Keith Patterson and staff.
What you need to know...
... Ortiz chose his PWO at Texas Tech over a full ride offer from division one Wagner and "six other D2 offers"
... Following his senior season, Ortiz was named to the District 3-4A All District first team on offense as a wide receiver and on defense as a safety
... His athletic profile is very impressive. Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Ortiz runs a 4.46 40 yard dash with a 37 inch vertical
... In 2020 Ortiz helped lead the Dumas Demons to an 11-2 record and a couple of playoff wins
Texas Tech coaches: "I've been talking to coach Patterson since yesterday, just being honest. I mean it was just crazy, the Defensive Analyst (coach Conor Dubin) followed me first and then five minutes later coach Patterson, the DC, followed me back.
When he followed me I didn't believe it at first, I thought it was a fake profile but I took it."
Texas Tech offer: "I sent coach Patterson my film and told them I was really interested in playing for Texas Tech. From there he gave me his number and asked if I could call him later. He also called my head coach and said they really like me and how I play the safety position. He told my head coach right away that he wants to offer me a PWO. Later on he told me he was going to give coach Wells a call to see if they had a spot and this morning he called me again saying he had the green light to give me a PWO."
Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Im 100% committed! #Wreckem #GunsUp @coachp_TTU @coachdunnam @TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/r6OIU2l7x4— Louis Ortiz ✞ (@louisortizz11) February 19, 2021
Other schools in the mix: "I had six division two offers and I had one division one offer in New York from Wagner University. I knew that I wanted to be here at Tech, I just had to be patient. I knew that the coaches knew about me because they were looking at my film since last year. They just wanted to see how I looked at safety because this was my first year playing the safety position. I got All-State, they liked my film and that's how it started. I wasn't really narrowing down my options because I was really just waiting on Texas Tech to give me a call."
Senior season: "It was an amazing feeling. As both an offensive and defensive starter I knew I had to get the team going, I knew my leadership had to be top-notch. It was great, it was a good feeling. I wish we could have gone farther in the playoffs but you can wish so many things.
Now the focus is on Texas Tech and getting an opportunity to see what I can do. Whether that's as a backup or scout team, it doesn't matter all I want to do is make a big impact right away. That's what coach Patterson mentioned as well."
Message to Tech fans: "I'm ready to go to work. I'm ready to prove I'm all about the team. It's all team-first with me and I'm ready to make a big impact right away."