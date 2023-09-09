Down 31-30 with a minute to go, Tyler Shough’s pick-six put the game out of reach for the Red Raiders and sealed a 38-30 victory for No. 13 Oregon.

Gino Garcia’s kick from 45 yards out put Tech ahead late, but a 10 play, 64 yard drive ended with Camden Lewis responding from 34.

The Red Raiders ran out of the tunnel firing on all cylinders. Forcing an Oregon three-and-out on the first drive of the game, Tech got down the field in a hurry. A 58-yard rush from quarterback Tyler Shough put the Red Raiders in the red zone, where Shough eventually found Myles Price for the first score of the game. Two scores from the Ducks, including a 72-yard bomb from Bo Nix to Troy Franklin returned the lead to Oregon at 15-7.

Trailing going into the second stanza, Tech formulated a methodical drive of 15 plays and 75 yards which concluded with Shough finding his 6-foot-9 tight end Mason Tharp for a score. Trailing by two points, the Red Raiders elected to try and match the Ducks with a two-point conversion but were halted.

Coming out of the half, Oregon led the contest 18-13. Having deferred the coin toss and receiving the ball to open the second half, the Red Raiders marched down the field and took the lead by way of a Shough touchdown on the ground. Two series later with the lead still in its favor, Tech used a trick play to find Drae McCray for a 31-yard shot down field. The play after, a fake screen freed up Jerand Bradley in space, a play that concluded with the Desoto native finding the endzone on a 29-yard pass.

After forcing a turnover-on-downs in Tech’s end of the field, the Ducks regained the lead with a field goal at the 10 minute mark of the fourth quarter. The field goal attempt came as the result of an interception by the Red Raiders’ Malik Dunlap that was overturned and ruled an incomplete pass.

In a game against his former team, Shough threw for 282 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. The senior quarterback also added 101 yards on the ground from 23 carries. Oregon’s Bo Nix threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns on 73 percent passing.

The Red Raiders conclude a two-game home stand against Tarleton State Sept. 16. Kickoff for that contest is set for 6 p.m.