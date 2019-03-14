"I see myself fitting in good because my strong suit is playing down in the box and that's what a nickel and like a spur. I can also cover so it fits me perfectly."

"Yeah me and coach Cooks talk a lot. We have a good relationship and he's always on me about how they want to change the culture there and how he sees me playing multiple positions like the nickel, cover safety and the spur type. He's just telling me how I would be a big part of the culture there at Tech."

Since he picked up an offer from the staff earlier this month, Dubar said he has continued to hear from coach Cooks and is building a strong relationship with him. He and Cooks have also discussed his role in the defense for the future.

"Texas Tech, they were one of the first schools to believe in me. I visited there a couple of weeks ago and I really liked the atmosphere and the campus and I have a great relationship with coach (Kerry) Cooks. When he was showing me around I really liked the campus and my Mom also liked it there as well."

A few weeks after landing Donovan Smith , the program landed Anna (TX) athlete Abner Dubar . The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete visited Texas Tech during Junior Day in February and received an offer on March 4th.

Matt Wells and the Texas Tech coaching staff received some great news on the recruiting front yesterday afternoon as they landed their second prospect for the 2020 class.

Wells has been sharing his hopes for the program moving forward since his arrival and Dubar says he is along for the ride.

"I have a good feeling about the direction it's going. They're a new staff and in the meeting I was listening to how they were at Utah State and how many games they won there. I feel like the program is moving in a great direction and I want to be able to be a part of it."

Texas Tech is also landing a dual-sport athlete who dominates on the gridiron as well as on the track. Dubar additionally runs track at Anna and his speed translates well to playing defense.

"Track helps me get way faster because from the beginning of the season my times have been way slower than what it is at the end of the season and I just feel myself getting faster. That's what my high school coaches harp on about: you have to run track and now I see what they mean when they say that it really helps me get faster because I feel it."

In addition to his speed and quickness, Dubar says he loves to deliver punishment as a defensive back.

"I like to hit. I'm not scared to get my nose dirty and just get down in the box and come down and lay the wood on somebody. I have a very aggressive play-style."

Dubar said he plans on coming down this spring to visit or attend one of the scrimmages, but nothing is set as of now. He says he will also most likely visit during a game.

Dubar also holds one other offer from Illinois State. Despite also hearing from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Colorado he says his commitment is solid with the Red Raiders.

His message to the Red Raider fans: "I want to tell them that I'm excited to be a part of the family and I'm ready to work and help change the trajectory of how Texas Tech has been going the last few years. I want to be a big part of it and I want to help get other players I know that."