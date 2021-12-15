DT Trevon McAlpine stays true to coach Fitch, signs with Texas Tech

Saraland (AL) defensive tackle Trevon McAlpine’s commitment to Texas Tech might have made school history.

If not history, him ending up as a Red Raider is certainly one of the most unique recruitments for the Red Raider program.

McAlpine, who held a total of 25 offers, signed with Texas Tech on the first day of the early signing period without having previously ever stepped foot in Lubbock.

It’s not too often Tech has pulled out-of-state recruits under those circumstances, but it shouldn’t be a surprise.

McAlpine was formerly committed to TCU, where Zarnell Fitch was the defensive line coach for several years. Fitch is now at Texas Tech, and that relationship was the key behind the 6-foot-3, 290 pound defensive tackle signing with the Red Raiders.

“Me and Coach Z (Zarnell Fitch) got a great relationship. He’s the main reason I chose Texas Tech. I trust him and my family trusts him, and with him being my coach I know he will get me where I’m going.”

Along with Fitch, McAlpine has recently talked a lot with Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.

“I feel like coach McGuire is building something special at Texas Tech and I wanted to be a part of it.

Me and coach McGuire have been on the phone a lot these last few days. It’s a growing relationship but from what I’ve heard about him he’s a good guy and a great coach.”