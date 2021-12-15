DT Trevon McAlpine stays true to coach Fitch, signs with Texas Tech
Saraland (AL) defensive tackle Trevon McAlpine’s commitment to Texas Tech might have made school history.
If not history, him ending up as a Red Raider is certainly one of the most unique recruitments for the Red Raider program.
McAlpine, who held a total of 25 offers, signed with Texas Tech on the first day of the early signing period without having previously ever stepped foot in Lubbock.
It’s not too often Tech has pulled out-of-state recruits under those circumstances, but it shouldn’t be a surprise.
McAlpine was formerly committed to TCU, where Zarnell Fitch was the defensive line coach for several years. Fitch is now at Texas Tech, and that relationship was the key behind the 6-foot-3, 290 pound defensive tackle signing with the Red Raiders.
“Me and Coach Z (Zarnell Fitch) got a great relationship. He’s the main reason I chose Texas Tech. I trust him and my family trusts him, and with him being my coach I know he will get me where I’m going.”
Along with Fitch, McAlpine has recently talked a lot with Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.
“I feel like coach McGuire is building something special at Texas Tech and I wanted to be a part of it.
Me and coach McGuire have been on the phone a lot these last few days. It’s a growing relationship but from what I’ve heard about him he’s a good guy and a great coach.”
New Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter plans to play McAlpine all over the defensive line.
“They just see me as a player who can play all spots. They see me being a dominant player who opposing offenses have to game plan for.”
McAlpine is reunited as a Texas Tech signee with Joseph Adedire. The two were formerly on TCU’s commit list, but will now play their college football in the 806.
“I’ve talked to some of the other signees but me and Joseph have the closest relationship. We were committed to TCU and now we’re going to Texas Tech together.”
Another bonus for Texas Tech is that McAlpine will enroll early in time for the spring semester. Going through spring practice will help his development, which is one of his big goals as a Red Raider.
“My goals are to develop as a player and get my degree. That’s the main focus.”
McAlpine, who was credited with 101 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a senior, says Tech fans should expect a dominant player who gives it his all every time.
“Tech fans, you’re getting a dominant player. Someone who is going to give it his all every time I step on the field. It’s time to get to work!”