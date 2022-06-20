DT Jayden Cofield locked in with Texas Tech following official visit

The first big official visit weekend at Texas Tech has come and gone, with several verbal commitments and top priority targets making their way to the 806 to see what Texas Tech has to offer.

One such recruit who committed back in April and has remained extremely solid since is Manor defensive tackle Jayden Cofield. Following the weekend nothing has changed with Cofield's commitment, and the early-enrollee is looking forward to finishing his high school career out strong before getting to Lubbock and starting as a Red Raider.

What you need to know...

... Cofield committed to Texas Tech while on campus for the spring game on April 23rd

... Since his commitment, he has picked up additional offers from Baylor, Minnesota, Prairie View A&M and Northwestern State

... As a junior Cofield put up 61 tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss, five sacks and 10 quarterback pressures

... Those numbers helped Cofield be named the District 11-5A Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Official visit at Texas Tech: "Saturday was really like the day we did everything. Saturday morning we had breakfast at 9, in the nutrition center. We ate breakfast for about an hour and then they gave us the nutrition presentation. The nutritionist was there and they talked about how that helps us with football, like what you eat. They have two different teams for people that need to put muscle on and for people that need to lean out. The nutritionist came from Stanford and she's one of the best in the country.

Then we went over to the Marsha Sharp center, and that's like where all the tutoring and stuff is and where you go to focus and get your classwork done. After that we got on the busses and we went over to the facility and we sat in the team room and they talked to us about mental health and NIL. We also had a player panel where we got to ask questions and stuff like that.

After that we had lunch in the indoor and it was called 'Taste of Lubbock', and it was all the best restaurants and all the best food. We ate a lot. Then we did the campus tour and they showed us around the main campus, where the basketball court is, the classrooms and stuff, the rec, the lazy river. They showed us where the students camped out for home games for basketball.

We chilled back at the hotel for a little bit and then we went to coach McGuire's house before we went to dinner and after that, that was it for the day."

Connecting with Joey McGuire and Zarnell Fitch this weekend: "It was great, they showed a lot of love from literally the second I got into the hotel, everybody was screaming and jumping and dancing. They just always made sure to check on me and make sure I needed anything and had everything I wanted."