DT Daryl Campbell earns first P4 offer from Texas Tech
The Texas Tech recruiting department has been active this week, offering eight (8) new prospects since September 30th.
One of the recruits to earn a Tech offer is 2026 Katy (TX) Paetow defensive tackle Daryl Campbell.
The offer was the third at the time for Campbell, who has since added another from Grambling State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
RedRaiderSports caught up with Campbell to discuss the offer and get the latest in his recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Along with Texas Tech, Campbell also holds offers from Stephen F. Austin, UTSA and the aforementioned Grambling State
... Campbell lists himself with a bench of 275 lbs, a squat of 405 lbs and a 5.0 40-yard dash
... Campbell has helped Paetow to a 3-1 record so far in 2024
How the Tech offer came together: "The day of him (James Blanchard) offering me, it was the same day he followed me. So that was like his first day recruiting me he offered me. It was real fast. Almost all of the Texas Tech coaches followed me on my Twitter about the same time.
Then we got into meetings after school and my coach pulled me out, I got on the phone with coach Blanchard and he just told me he was gonna offer me a scholarship. I was surprised. It was just a real blessing."
Reaction to Tech offer: "Like my heart skipped a beat. I didn't think I was gonna even get that type of opportunity like that for a little while and then I got it then and there that fast. It was just real surprising and just a moment I wish I could relive. It was amazing.
It means a lot to me. It really showed me that I can play with anybody I go against or anybody out there that I belong where I'm at and I deserve what I work for."
Connections to Texas Tech: Campbell says he doesn't have any connections to Texas Tech or know anybody that goes to the school.
Visit plans: "Yes sir, I could (see myself taking a visit). The whole defensive staff said they're gonna get me on campus real soon. I can't wait for that opportunity."
What comes to mind when he thinks of Texas Tech: "Gotta be Patrick Mahomes."
Other programs in the mix: Campbell touched on a couple of the other programs that have offered him so far.
On SFA... "I like their defense. They run that 4 down front. That's what I'm used to and that's where I feel like I can really thrive in the most."
On UTSA... "The coaching staff was real nice and just welcoming to me. Coach Siddiq (Haynes), he really made me feel like I'm at home and that's what I liked about it."
Dream school growing up: "Probably my hometown Illinois. That's my dream school. I've always wanted to go down there and see what the coaching staff is about down there.
We moved to Houston at first, about in I think in my pre-K year. Then we moved to Katy when I was probably 4th grade."
Location a factor? "Location is not really like a big thing to me. I really just wanna go where I'm welcomed at and where I feel like I'd get the opportunity to go ball out."
Strengths and weaknesses: "I feel like I'm really good at stopping that run and getting off the ball and just making plays at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield.
Something I need to work on I'd say probably just be more consistent. Just consistency, consistency, consistency and just staying consistent.
I feel like I got a little bit of everything in my bag and I wanna keep growing on that and growing on that and growing on that."
Commitment timeline: "I'm thinking probably at the end of my senior year probably. Just something in there."
