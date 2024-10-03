PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DMFQ3WEpLRzM3JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUMwVDdYSktHMzcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DMFQ3WEpLRzM3Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

DT Daryl Campbell earns first P4 offer from Texas Tech

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Daryl Campbell at a UTPB Football Camp
Daryl Campbell at a UTPB Football Camp
Advertisement

The Texas Tech recruiting department has been active this week, offering eight (8) new prospects since September 30th.

One of the recruits to earn a Tech offer is 2026 Katy (TX) Paetow defensive tackle Daryl Campbell.

The offer was the third at the time for Campbell, who has since added another from Grambling State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Campbell to discuss the offer and get the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Campbell also holds offers from Stephen F. Austin, UTSA and the aforementioned Grambling State

... Campbell lists himself with a bench of 275 lbs, a squat of 405 lbs and a 5.0 40-yard dash

... Campbell has helped Paetow to a 3-1 record so far in 2024

How the Tech offer came together: "The day of him (James Blanchard) offering me, it was the same day he followed me. So that was like his first day recruiting me he offered me. It was real fast. Almost all of the Texas Tech coaches followed me on my Twitter about the same time.

Then we got into meetings after school and my coach pulled me out, I got on the phone with coach Blanchard and he just told me he was gonna offer me a scholarship. I was surprised. It was just a real blessing."

Reaction to Tech offer: "Like my heart skipped a beat. I didn't think I was gonna even get that type of opportunity like that for a little while and then I got it then and there that fast. It was just real surprising and just a moment I wish I could relive. It was amazing.

It means a lot to me. It really showed me that I can play with anybody I go against or anybody out there that I belong where I'm at and I deserve what I work for."

Connections to Texas Tech: Campbell says he doesn't have any connections to Texas Tech or know anybody that goes to the school.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFmdGVyIGFuIGFtYXppbmcgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggQ29hY2ggQmxh bmNoYXJkIGltIHNvIGV4dHJlbWVseSBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHNheSBp4oCZdmUg cmVjZWl2ZWQgYSBzY2hvbGFyc2hpcCBmcm9tIFRleGFzIFRlY2ggVW5pdmVy c2l0eeKaq++4j/CflLQhITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Y2hhcmxpZV9heXJvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjaGFybGllX2F5 cm88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hkaGlj a3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoZGhpY2tzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NicnVjaDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGNicnVjaDI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hZb3Jsb2ZmP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aFlvcmxvZmY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85dFF3T1NLNGRR Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOXRRd09TSzRkUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBE YXJ5bCBDYW1wYmVsbCAoQEQyVGhhVGFrZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRDJUaGFUYWtlci9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MTI2ODU1MzM5NzE4 Njc0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Visit plans: "Yes sir, I could (see myself taking a visit). The whole defensive staff said they're gonna get me on campus real soon. I can't wait for that opportunity."

What comes to mind when he thinks of Texas Tech: "Gotta be Patrick Mahomes."

Other programs in the mix: Campbell touched on a couple of the other programs that have offered him so far.

On SFA... "I like their defense. They run that 4 down front. That's what I'm used to and that's where I feel like I can really thrive in the most."

On UTSA... "The coaching staff was real nice and just welcoming to me. Coach Siddiq (Haynes), he really made me feel like I'm at home and that's what I liked about it."

Dream school growing up: "Probably my hometown Illinois. That's my dream school. I've always wanted to go down there and see what the coaching staff is about down there.

We moved to Houston at first, about in I think in my pre-K year. Then we moved to Katy when I was probably 4th grade."

Location a factor? "Location is not really like a big thing to me. I really just wanna go where I'm welcomed at and where I feel like I'd get the opportunity to go ball out."

Strengths and weaknesses: "I feel like I'm really good at stopping that run and getting off the ball and just making plays at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield.

Something I need to work on I'd say probably just be more consistent. Just consistency, consistency, consistency and just staying consistent.

I feel like I got a little bit of everything in my bag and I wanna keep growing on that and growing on that and growing on that."

Commitment timeline: "I'm thinking probably at the end of my senior year probably. Just something in there."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTY4ODM1NTAvNjZlZTM5MGM2YTIyOGE2ZWI0NmE1 MzFmJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RleGFzdGVjaC5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvZHQtZGFyeWwtY2FtcGJlbGwtZWFybnMtZmlyc3QtcDQtb2Zm ZXItZnJvbS10ZXhhcy10ZWNoIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ0ZXhhc3RlY2gucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZkdC1kYXJ5bC1jYW1wYmVsbC1lYXJucy1maXJzdC1wNC1vZmZl ci1mcm9tLXRleGFzLXRlY2gmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=