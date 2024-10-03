The Texas Tech recruiting department has been active this week, offering eight (8) new prospects since September 30th.

One of the recruits to earn a Tech offer is 2026 Katy (TX) Paetow defensive tackle Daryl Campbell.

The offer was the third at the time for Campbell, who has since added another from Grambling State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Campbell to discuss the offer and get the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Campbell also holds offers from Stephen F. Austin, UTSA and the aforementioned Grambling State

... Campbell lists himself with a bench of 275 lbs, a squat of 405 lbs and a 5.0 40-yard dash

... Campbell has helped Paetow to a 3-1 record so far in 2024

How the Tech offer came together: "The day of him (James Blanchard) offering me, it was the same day he followed me. So that was like his first day recruiting me he offered me. It was real fast. Almost all of the Texas Tech coaches followed me on my Twitter about the same time.

Then we got into meetings after school and my coach pulled me out, I got on the phone with coach Blanchard and he just told me he was gonna offer me a scholarship. I was surprised. It was just a real blessing."

Reaction to Tech offer: "Like my heart skipped a beat. I didn't think I was gonna even get that type of opportunity like that for a little while and then I got it then and there that fast. It was just real surprising and just a moment I wish I could relive. It was amazing.

It means a lot to me. It really showed me that I can play with anybody I go against or anybody out there that I belong where I'm at and I deserve what I work for."

Connections to Texas Tech: Campbell says he doesn't have any connections to Texas Tech or know anybody that goes to the school.