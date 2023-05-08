Texas Tech's future offensive line room just got better.

Fresh off a standout performance at the Rivals Camp in Dallas over the weekend, Dripping Springs (TX) offensive tackle Jacob Ponton announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

The 6-foot-7, 265 pound mauler chose Texas Tech over Texas State and Tulsa. Despite not having many offers to his name, the Red Raider staff made Ponton a top priority target from the get go. This is another example of an early evaluation paying off for these coaches.

Ponton took an unofficial to Lubbock on April 1st which is when he picked up his Tech offer, and things came together pretty quickly after that.

"I just love the staff out there, love the energy. Love coach (Joey) McGuire, he came up to me right when I got there (on my visit) and introduced himself. He's a real down-to-earth guy, just love the whole program.

Coach McGuire, we talked on my way out after watching practice. He let me know I had the offer. I was really excited and honored, it's been one of my top schools since I was young.

I love coach (Stephen) Hamby, he's real funny. Lots of energy. He'll get on you when he needs to but he'll let you know when you're doing something right, too."

Tech's message to Ponton was simple: you're one of the best tackles in the state and we want you to be a Red Raider. Ponton admits that was also very important in his decision.

"It made me feel that they really believe in me, trust in me, and trusted that I'm gonna really excel from where I am."