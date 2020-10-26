RedRaiderSports - Dream Court becomes reality for Lubbock

Duran Park in Lubbock received a boost in not just looks but in dreams with the new Dream Court being installed recently. The Dream Court was donated by Nancy Lieberman Charities with Texas Tech and along with The Culver Foundation, established by former first-round pick out of Texas Tech and current Minnesota Timberwolf, Jarrett Culver.

Per a Texas Tech news release, "The Dream Court is 50-by-84 feet with two brand new basketball goals, and features a high-performance PowerGame surface from Sport Court in signature Texas Tech red and black colors."

The court's signature purpose is not only to provide a safe place for Lubbock families to gather and participate in a game of hoops, but to display the name of former Red Raider basketball player Andre Emmett, who died on Sept. 23, 2019.

Emmett's mother, Regina Oliver, had this to say per the Texas Tech release...

“My heart is forever grateful to see yet another “Dream Court” built in honor of my son – he’d call it 'another tat'. Texas Tech, (coach Beard), Jarrett Culver, & the fans, I thank you immensely for the donation and continued support you have shown to my family and most of all to Andre. To Nancy Lieberman, Dre’s friend, mentor, someone he admired and respected, you continue to outdo yourself again and again. Thank you for coming up with the inspiration to build these courts across the country for our youth and future generations to come. To Texas Tech, Nancy Lieberman, Jarrett Culver and the city of Lubbock with gratitude, from the deepest part of my heart, I thank you, my family thanks you and most of all, the community thanks you! Job well done!”