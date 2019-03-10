Tariq Owens was one of two graduate transfers that Texas Tech coach Chris Beard landed in the offseason – Matt Mooney being the other. Both felt right with the move to Lubbock and now they’re basking in the glory of a Big 12 Conference title.

Owens was selected to the Big 12 All-Defensive team on Sunday, alongside Mooney, as well as earning a Big 12 honorable mention nod. Owens said on Saturday night that his journey brought him to Lubbock for moments that he won’t forget.

“It’s a blessing,” Owens said. “We’ve set high expectations and goals since I got here in the summer time. We’ve just been grinding the whole year.”

Owens broke the school record for single-season blocks with 75 and holds the single-game record in shots sent back with eight in a win against Memphis on Dec. 1, 2018.

The Maryland native set the tone on the glass in a win over Iowa State that clinched Texas Tech the conference title. He hauled in a career-high 14 rebounds against the Cyclones. He finishes the year averaging 8.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots per game.

Owens was second on the team in rebounds on the year with 178, which 72 of that total being offensive rebounds.

“We knew what we were getting with Tariq,” graduate assistant coach Darryl Dora said. “He’s done everything we asked him to do including being more aggressive offensively.”

Dora said this group of seniors is a major part of this team’s success. He’s happy to be able to take in the program’s first Big 12 title as a former Red Raider baller himself.

However, Dora said Owens and the rest of the Red Raiders need to get back on the grind and focus on the goal ahead.

“We have a 24-hour rule in place,” Dora said. “We usually have a 12-hour rule after wins but it’s 24 hours this time. We’ll ride this one into Sunday afternoon then we’ll get back to work. We won’t stop working. We’ll get it done.”