RedRaiderSports - Donovan Stephens remains a priority for Texas Tech

One of the standouts at Camp Bullitt, both during the combine portion and the camp setting, was Del City (Okla.) linebacker/safety Donovan Stephens.



Stephens made the drive to Garland, Texas with his trainer and former Red Raider defensive back Tre' Porter. Stephens, listed as a safety by Rivals, is being recruited by Texas Tech to play linebacker but participated in the camp with the defensive backs to showcase his coverage abilities.

During the combine, Stephens participated in all of the events and here were his results. For a comparison, here is how Michigan safety and Minnesota Vikings 6th round draft pick Josh Metellus tested at the NFL Combine this season (Metellus' results in parenthesis)

40 yard dash: 4.69 (4.55)

185 pound bench: 21 reps (20 reps*)

Vertical jump: 32 inches (36.5 inches)

Broad jump: 109 inches (124 inches)

Short shuttle: 4.64 (4.40)

L-drill: 7.44 (6.94)

*Combine bench press is 225 pounds, not the 185 pounds used at Camp Bullitt

Metellus is listed at 5-foot-11, 209 pounds which is similar to Stephens so I felt the comparison was valid. While Metellus won every competition head-to-head, he was likely training for months for those exact drills while Stephens has spent the last 3-4 months under some type of quarantine and no organized football activities. Still, Stephens' times weren't too far off and athletically he compares favorably to a guy who just got drafted.

What you need to know...

... Stephens visited Lubbock back in January for Junior Day.

... In total Stephens holds seven offers. Other schools that have offered include Baylor, Boise State, Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, North Texas and Oklahoma State.

... Per his MaxPreps.com page, Stephens had 112 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks and four interceptions as a junior at Del City.