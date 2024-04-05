Texas Tech Football is having unprecedented success recruiting lately, as Joey McGuire's staff signed back-to-back top 25 classes in Lubbock for the first time in over a decade. The recruiting department - led by General Manager James Blanchard - has also done a great job identifying walk-on prospects to help bolster the depth on the roster. While walk-ons such as long snapper Rylan Vagana and offensive lineman Jackson Hildebrand joined the program over the winter break, several more high school preferred walk-ons are expected to arrive with the rest of the 2024 class in June. We take a look at the expected PWO additions this summer.

The 6-foot-5, 261 pound offensive lineman committed to Texas Tech on March 4th, choosing the Red Raiders over several D2 and JUCO offers. As a senior Upshaw was named 1st Team All-District 7-6A Offensive Line and 2nd Team All-District 7-6A Defensive Line. QUOTABLE: "Going to a Power 5 school is what I've been dreaming of since I was a sophomore. I think it's the best fit for me as it's still being in Texas my family can still come and watch me play. It's honestly the opportunity of a lifetime to be able to play for such a big school. He's (Blanchard) been recruiting me for two weeks now. He's honestly like another father to me. He jokes around with me and gives off the family vibe to where I'm very comfortable and I can be myself around him."

Murray was at one time committed to Army, but flipped his pledge to Texas Tech after picking up his PWO opportunity and visiting for Tech's win over Tarleton State in mid-September. As a senior Murray was named Unanimous First Team All-District and also to the Padilla Poll Coaches 6A All State 3rd Team.

The newest commitment, Allen announced his decision to be a Red Raider on March 27th. He chose Texas Tech over offers from Memphis, UNLV, Sam Houston and several others. As a senior Allen was named the District 9-4A Defensive Lineman of the Year and Padilla Poll 1st Team All State Defensive Line after putting up 132 tackles, 6 TFL's and 6 sacks.

One of the most productive players in the country, Hill chose Texas Tech over offers from Louisiana Tech and Angelo State. As a senior Hill put up 2641 rushing yards, 246 receiving yards and scored 51 touchdowns. Defensively he racked up 103 tackles, 29 TFL's and 15.5 sacks. Hill - who helped his Albany Lions win consecutive 2A state championships - is being recruited to play linebacker in Lubbock. QUOTABLE: "First of all it's a lot closer to home. My brother lives up there, I got a cousin up there. So two hours vs six hours, it's a lot easier drive. The main guy (who has been recruiting me) is James Blanchard. He's the guy who reached out to me, he's the guy who gave me the offer and invited me to all of the unofficial visits. I've also talked with coach (Josh) Bookbinder and coach (Joey) McGuire and I'd say it's a pretty good relationship. We've been talking a lot of football, they've been keeping up with me about the playoffs. Just checking in every now and then."

Turner is a punter who chose Texas Tech over offers from Air Force, North Texas, Navy and UTSA among others. Turner is ranked by Kohl's Kicking as the No. 19 punter in the country. Turner was named District 27-6A 1st Team All-District punter after averaging 43.1 yards per punt as a senior. QUOTABLE: "Texas Tech really stood out to me because it was a place that I knew I could develop as a person and as a player. I felt very comfortable there and it definitely felt like home."