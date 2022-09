Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith earned his second career Big 12 Conference weekly honor this Monday when the Big 12 office named him the offensive player of the week.

Smith threw for a career-high 350 yards and combined for three touchdowns in Texas Tech's 33-30 2OT win against No. 25 Houston. It was the first win over a ranked opponent since 2019 for the Red Raiders. It was also the Red Raiders' first win over a ranked non-conference opponent since 1989 against a then-ranked No. 20 Arizona team.

Kansas' Cobee Bryant, a sophomore defensive back, was named defensive player of the week. WR Phillip Brooks from Kansas State won the special teams player of the week honor. Meanwhile, two players were named co-newcomers of the week in Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel and LB Colby Reeder from Iowa State.